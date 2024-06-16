Summer is often associated with all things comfortably cool and light hues end up becoming the need of the hour during this exhausting and draining season. But, this is also the right time to rock vibrant hues and multicolored designs just like Alia Bhatt did, earlier today. She looked like a ray of sunlight in a yellow-hued ensemble, and we’re totally taking notes.

The Dear Zindagi actress recently served magic in a yellow-hued midi dress that made us swoon. So, why don’t we check out Alia Bhatt's stylish OOTD for summer-ready fashion inspiration?

Alia Bhatt looked fabulous in a stylish dress:

Alia Bhatt is a true blue fashion icon who goes above and beyond to serve fashion perfection. Her latest ensemble for an esteemed event proved it once again. The RRR actress’ vintage frock-like silhouette of the sleeveless dress was also a piece of art, giving it a classic touch. The modern design and print gave it the desired touch of freshness.

The Heart of Stone actress’ classy piece with sleek straps, an alluring neckline, and, a corseted silhouette, was created by the fashion mavens at House Of CB. It also came with an unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 17,875. However, the beautiful printed yellow floral design was the highlight of the ensemble.

Further, the outfit’s voluminous and beautifully pleated skirt literally added some drama to the incredible look. The unique hue of the dress glowed against her complexion, and we’re obsessed with the summery shade. It’s safe to say that elegant designs never go out of style and the Raazi actress proved it with this piece.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam picks:

Alia completed her pretty outfit with matching yellow strappy sandals. These classy picks gave her ensemble a well-harmonized appeal. It also made her look like a modern Ballerina. She added minimalistic accessories like simple droplet earrings and a matching ring to complete her look.

For her makeup, the diva kept things minimalistic with a radiant base, subtle eyeshadow, a bit of shimmery highlighter, and a touch of glossy pink lipstick that added to the chic look. The sleek hairstyle with natural-looking waves and a beautiful middle parting also framed her face to perfection. It was just the right pick for Bhatt’s stylish statement.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? Would you like to wear something like this to your next date outing? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

