Alia Bhatt looks TOO HOT to handle in black Christopher Esber mini-dress with unique drippy neckline

When it comes to setting fashion trends, Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most influential fashionistas. The young and talented actress has a knack for turning heads with her impeccable style choices, and she did it again at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress’ appearance at the star-studded celebration was nothing short of show-stopping, and it’s all thanks to her luxurious mesmerizing black Christopher Esber mini-dress.

So, why don’t we go ahead and dissect the elements of Alia Bhatt’s stylish and striking ensemble and delve into the fashion choices that made her stand out at the event? Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Alia Bhatt looks fabulous and simply classy in an all-black ensemble

For the grand celebration of the King of Bollywood’s birthday, the Raazi actress made a bold statement in a black mini-dress designed by none other than Christopher Esber. This stunning outfit featured a strapless design and a structured drip-like neckline that added an edgy and avant-garde touch to her look. The corseted bustier in the dress not only gave her a distinct silhouette but also accentuated her well-toned body. The dress is said to be worth approximately Rs. 1,00,000, showcasing the luxury and exclusivity that Christopher Esber brings to the fashion world.

The Student of the Year actress’ choice of the all-black ensemble was a true masterstroke. The dress hugged the Kapoor and Sons actress’ curves in all the right places, making her look both sophisticated and sultry. The plunging neckline added an extra layer of allure, striking a perfect balance between elegance and sensuality. Paired with stylish black heels, the Heart Of Stone actress’ choice of attire made her the center of attention at the event. What’s particularly impressive about the talented diva’s look is her minimalistic approach to accessories. She opted for unique matching black stud earrings that added a touch of sophistication without overshadowing the dress. The Kalank actress also wore a statement black ring, which not only provided a hint of bling but also enhanced the overall allure of her contemporary black ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s hair and makeup game was also visibly flawless

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ hairstyle and makeup were on-point as well. She let her hair flow freely, styled into effortless waves that framed her face to perfection. This simple yet elegant choice accentuated her natural beauty and the elegance of her dress. As for makeup, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress opted for a subtle yet glamorous look. Her well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, and strategically applied shimmery highlighter highlighted her features beautifully. The final touch was the perfect nude lipstick that not only complemented the RRR actress’ dress but also elevated her overall appearance to bewitching heights.

Advertisement

The Darlings actress continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts with her stunning looks, and her appearance at this star-studded event will undoubtedly be remembered as one of her most iconic fashion moments, don’t you agree? What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s black outfit? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan serves Veronica vibes in House Of Orro’s pink sparkle-laden long gown with corset-like silhouette