Alia Bhatt merges comfort and style to ace winter-ready airport ensemble

Alia Bhatt, one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her unique and trendy fashion choices as well as her oh-so-classy sense of style. But, the fact that visible sets the diva apart is that she tends to value comfort and definitely doesn’t compromise on the same for the sake of fashion. Keeping up with the same reputation, the talented diva recently merges style and comfort in a winter-ready airport ensemble, that left her fans and followers inspired.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s jump in and take a closer look at the beyond-beautiful and sincerely talented diva, Alia Bhatt’s incomparably classy blue ensemble. Are you ready? Let’s just go ahead and dive right in.

Alia Bhatt looks stylish in a comfortably casual blue ensemble

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was recently papped at the Mumbai airport as she walked out to her car while wearing an incredibly classy and comfortable blue-colored airport ensemble. This classy outfit featured an incredibly awesome velour tracksuit, and the diva wearing the dame is proof that the fabulous and supremely soft co-ord sets are back with a bang. This featured a comfortable cropped sweatshirt with slightly oversized full sleeves with a circular neckline, adding sophistication to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ overall look.

Further, the talented Dear Zindagi actress chose to complement these classy velour pants with matching track pants. These blue tracks had a rather comfortable fitting with a wide-legged silhouette that added an easy, breezy, and trendy look to the diva’s oh-so-classy ensemble. She totally made a case for athleisure wear with a winter-ready edge to the same. After all, such warm, soft, comfortable, and of course, stylish co-ord sets are quite visibly the need of the hour, aren’t they? We’re thoroughly obsessed.

Alia Bhatt’s classy accessory choices also rocked

Furthermore, the talented Raazi actress chose to complete her blue ensemble with comfortable and contrasting nude-colored sliders with a casual and comfortable base. These sliders added to the ensemble’s comfortable aesthetic. She went on the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble, with just semi-tinted yellow-gold colored sunglasses, that perfectly helped elevate the diva’s look with a stylish twist, without taking away the much-deserved attention.

But that’s not all, the SOTY actress also picked to carry the beige Gucci Diana Medium Tote Bag, which is approximately worth Rs. 3,98,280. This classy bag embodies the idea that bamboo is the spirit of reinvention and therefore, has a handcrafted bamboo handle. With its constant evolution, the stylish piece also has removable leather belts and of course, the antique gold-told hardware. The classy GG sign rests in the middle, confirming the bag’s iconic identity. Doesn’t it perfectly elevate the ensemble?

Alia Bhatt chose to flaunt her natural beauty with her hairstyle and makeup

The Heart of Stone actress further chose to tie her hair up into a high and sassy ponytail. This well-made ponytail added to the outfit’s comfortably casual aesthetic while letting the diva’s dark tresses cascade down her back. The Darlings actress’ oh-so-sassy choice also made sure that her gorgeous face was clearly visible. This hairstyle goes perfectly with the diva’s overall aesthetic: easy, classy, and oh-so-sassy.

On the other hand, the talented RRR actress chose to go for a natural no-makeup look to complement her airport-ready ensemble, with just a touch of blush and some lip-gloss to complete her outfit. This wise beauty choice made sure that the diva’s natural beauty was accentuated beyond all comparison. We’re obsessed with all her outfit choices. Aren’t you?

So, what did you think of the incredibly talented actress’ winter-ready and comfortably casual airport ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

