Consistently impressed by Alia Bhatt’s unmatched airport style? Well, that's no surprise as the 31-year-old actress has a knack for capturing attention with her expertly chosen, fashion-forward airport ensembles.

Recently, the star of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was spotted making a stylish statement at the airport. On this occasion, she opted for a gray-hued, semi-formal look that was an excellent choice for travel. This ensemble not only highlighted her sense of style but also set a high standard for airport fashion.

So, let’s have a detailed glance at Alia Bhatt’s recent ensemble to better comprehend the Darlings actress’ airport allure.

Alia Bhatt slays in a stylish airport look

Alia Bhatt often brings sass to her ensembles, inspiring fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The Heart of Stone actress recently showcased an outfit that blended simplicity with chic style and confidence. Notably, she demonstrated her preference for neutral tones with this look—a detail that didn't escape our attention. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The outfit featured a full-sleeved gray shirt with a collared neckline, clearly influenced by the summer vibes and the laid-back style of Italian beach clubs. Beneath the shirt, she wore a light gray camisole top with sleek straps and a deep, enticing neckline, which complemented the overall look perfectly. However, given the current heatwave, this layered approach might not be the most practical choice for everyone.

Advertisement

The RRR actress paired her exquisite shirt with matching gray-hued pants. These high-waisted pants featured convenient pockets on both sides and a wide-legged silhouette, offering both style and genuine comfort. The ankle-length cut of the pants added a travel-friendly twist to her outfit. Additionally, Bhatt's choice of classic black oversized flat slippers enhanced the outfit's casual and relaxed appeal.

Decoding Alia Bhatt’s accessories for her latest airport look

Alia Bhatt kept her accessories minimalistic, choosing sleek black, dark-tinted sunglasses that brought a modern edge to her classic look. Complementing these was a matching ring, subtly enhancing the outfit’s overall vibe while keeping the focus on her stylish ensemble. Moreover, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star carried a petite, travel-friendly sling bag, adding a practical touch.

Bhatt styled her hair into a high bun, a choice that not only showcased her face clearly but also added a touch of elegance to her look. Opting for a no-makeup appearance allowed her natural beauty to take center stage. Yet, it was her heart-warming smile that truly stood out, adding a delightful highlight to her sassy attire.

How to recreate Alia Bhatt’s airport outfit?

If you're inspired to channel Alia's airport-ready look but don't have a similar shirt, you can easily substitute it with any plain, oversized shirt. Pair it with a comfortable crop top or bralette underneath for a laid-back yet stylish look. For a more summery vibe, swap the matching pants for a denim skirt or shorts.

If slippers aren't your go-to for airport footwear, consider opting for black flat sandals or sneakers instead to maintain comfort and style.

Accessorizing doesn't have to be expensive to achieve a similar flair. Simple small hoop earrings and any small sling bag can complete the look effectively. Additionally, if you prefer not to wear your hair in a bun, a high ponytail can be an equally chic and manageable alternative for your travel style.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's London-return airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria wears oversized tee, cycling shorts to airport; sets inspo for your next Goa vacay look