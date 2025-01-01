Alia Bhatt pairs her black mini dress with a sleek bun and subtle makeup, creating the perfect New Year vibe

2025 is finally here, and we can’t wait to see how our Bollywood beauty entered it. Yes, we’re talking about our favorite Alia Bhatt, who celebrated New Year with her husband and family. She was all decked up in a black mini dress that looked chic and elegant—perfect to give her a standout look. Let’s dig deeper into her attire.

Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have always been impeccable, and her New Year celebration look kept us hooked. With the “celebrate in style” approach, the actress decided to doll herself up in a classy black mini-dress. Her dress featured puff sleeves, a slightly deep neckline, and a fitted bodice that hugged her in all the right places. The design might be basic, but it’s her charm and confidence that added irresistible appeal to her appearance.

What about her hemline? It was cool, classy, and casual. The hemline of her dress reached her thighs and had a bit of flowy detailing, giving it a skirt-like essence. This ensemble is perfect for making an elegant impression on your first date. It’s not too revealing and not too short—perfect to recreate for your date night.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’s accessories game is never overdone. She loves to keep it minimal, so she opted for Gen Z’s favorite gold-accented earrings that were perfectly highlighted by her sleek bun hairstyle. With her hair tied back neatly in a bun, the actress beautifully let her accessories and facial features take center stage.

As always, Alia Bhatt’s makeup game was flawless. Not going for too much glam, the actress decided to keep her appearance subtle, letting her natural beauty take the limelight. She opted for perfectly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick, which added understated charm.

To complete her look, the actress paired her outfit with beige flats, adding the perfect final touch to her appearance. She was all set to welcome 2025 in style.

Alia Bhatt’s black mini dress was definitely the main highlight, but with her minimal accessories and makeup, she pulled the whole look together perfectly—balancing elegance and statement. If you’re someone who likes to keep it simple, then take inspiration from this style icon. Get yourself an elegant black dress because it’s something that can never go wrong.

