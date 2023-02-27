Alia Bhatt raises the glam quotient in sultry green Costarellos cut-out gown; Here’s how much it costs

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has been dishing out some amazing post-pregnancy looks. The actress’ style game is on point, and she has been serving some stunning looks one after another, leaving us mesmerized. For an award function on Sunday evening, Alia put her best fashion foot forward and slayed in a pistachio green gown that was oh-so-glamorous and sexy. She amped up the glam quotient in the sultry dress, and ensured all eyes were on her at the event. Loved the dress that she wore for the evening? Find out its cost, details and more below! Alia Bhatt looks glam in green Costarellos gown at a recent event in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt was clicked at the award function, and for the occasion, she wore an opulent evening gown from the Resort 2023 collection of the fashion house Costarellos. The pistachio green georgette gown looked absolutely flattering on Alia, and has an A-line silhouette. The fabric has an iridescent sheen that adds to the glam look and has a knot-like detailing at the waist that forms cut-outs on each side of the waist. Adding to the sultriness is the plunging neckline, and the daring side slit of the outfit. The billowing cape sleeves add a bit of drama, and the silhouette of the gown looked interesting. The gown is available on the Costarellos website, for 1,965 euros, which is approximately rs, 1,71,740!

Complementing Alia Bhatt’s outfit was the beautiful emerald and diamond necklace that she paired with it. She opted for a no-makeup look, and her subtle kohl eyes and glossy lips took the look to another level! Her hair was styled into waves, with a side partition. Her makeup, the outfit, jewellery- we felt everything was on point, and her look gets a huge thumbs up from us. What do do you think about Alia’s look from last night? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan in a Manish Malhotra co-ord set shows how to keep up with the velvet chic once again