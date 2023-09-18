Alia Bhatt revives the 1920s flapper trend with her sky-blue fringed mini-dress by Alexandre Vauthier

These days, there are a lot of talented, beautiful, and simply fashionable actresses in Bollywood although, Alia Bhatt seems to be climbing the ladder to the top, with sheer ease and awesomeness. The incredible Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has been making us fall in love with her incredible acting and super stylish fashion choices. Keeping on trend with the same, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently attended her BFF, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday bash in the most stylish blue dress.

Why don’t we dove right in to take a closer look at her sassy outfit to understand what makes her dress so special?

Alia Bhatt looked super stylish in a sky-blue dress with fringes

The talented Student of the Year actress was seen wearing a gorgeous full-sleeved sky-blue dress with a deep, plunging v-shaped neckline from Alexandre Vauthier’s collection – a well-known French couturier known for his precise tailoring and exquisitely unique designs. This exemplary mini-dress also featured fringes all over it, giving it a 1920 flapper dress vibe. On the other hand, it also had shoulder pads, which gave the dress a rather formal edge while maintaining its overall sexy allure. This incredible dress bore an extravagant price tag of Rs. 2,04,275. But its design and overall look, make it totally worth the attached price, doesn’t it?

The talented Raazi actress further chose to complete her incredibly fashion-forward outfit with a pair of clear transparent pyramid-heeled sandals that add a layer of class and sophistication to her outfit. Meanwhile, the gorgeous Dear Zindagi actress chose to let her electric outfit get all the attention that it deserves, by choosing to keep her accessories at a minimum, with just a few simple yet stylish rings.

The spectacular Heart of Stone actress ultimately completed her look with a dewy makeup look with a dewy base, mascara-laden eyes, well-blushed cheeks, nicely highlighted cheekbones, subtle eyeshadow, and glossy brownish-pink lipstick. Meanwhile, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulaniya actress' pretty tresses were left open and styled into a wavy look that totally complimented and elevated her oh-so-glam outfit. This outfit was a testament to her evolving fashion sense and innate ability to turn heads wherever she goes. With a perfect blend of vintage charm and contemporary elegance, the diva once again proved why she’s Bollywood’s darling, captivating hearts not just with her acting prowess but also with her style that is, without a doubt, party-wear perfection.

So what did you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

