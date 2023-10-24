Alia Bhatt rocks in cherry pink anarkali kurta set, proving traditional wear is love

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood fashionista, recently wore a stunning velvet Anarkali kurta combo that stunned everyone. Alia's great sense of style was on full display in her regal outfit, which was recognized for its flowing shapes and gorgeous embroidery. Bhatt oozed elegance and timeless beauty in her ensemble. With its rich history and cultural importance, the Anarkali kurta set remains a popular option for formal occasions, and Alia's gorgeous look attests to its lasting appeal. Alia's trendy outfit surely managed to make heads turn, creating a lasting impact.

The highly gifted actress pulled off a stunning fashion move when she wore her wedding saree to the coveted National Award for Best Actress. Rewearing one’s wedding saree for such a magnificent occasion in the country's capital, Bhatt created an unforgettable sustainable fashion moment. But, the actress didn’t hold back on making a fashion statement at the dinner party later. She chose a velvet anarkali kurta combo that exuded royalty.

Alia Bhatt exudes charm and grace in cherry pink anarkali kurta set

Alia Bhatt's newest fashion statement was a gorgeous cherry-pink anarkali kurta combo, with a deep V-neckline that had a touch of elegance. The golden lace added an overall attractiveness to the outfit. The floral paradise kurta set grabbed the spotlight with its beautiful embroidery. The visible stitch lines gave the entire pattern a distinct feel. The embroidered threads were a vivid blend of red, white, pink, purple, yellow, and red, producing a burst of colors that were well-suited for Alia's exuberant personality. The National-award winner looked a real fashion ‘Rani’ in her attire.

Not only did this lovely ensemble include lacy details and delicate flower embroidery, but it also had full sleeves that lent a touch of elegance. The finest feature of the kurta however gathered beneath the bust, providing the outfit a flowing and airy vibe.

Alia finished off her regal look by tucking the dupatta over her left shoulder and carrying the remaining drape in her other hand, oozing elegance. The dupatta, a key component of this look, had a scalloped edged lace hem that provided a sense of delicacy and beauty.

Speaking of the entire appearance, from head to toe, the actress radiated an elegance and richness that was difficult to ignore. This look for Alia was curated by Ami Patel and Garima Garg who worked their magic to produce this majestic style. And, not to miss the outfit’s creator, the highly skilled Raji Ramniq.

Divulge into the details of hair, makeup, and accessories for this look

Alia, who understands how to accessorize to make a statement, without going overboard, decorated her ears with the exquisite Hanut Singh’s Deco Ice Pink earrings. The beauty of it all was that no more accessories were required because her outfit's velvet fabric looked expensive and heavy on its own. Alia carried her costume with such ease and assurance that we were all taken aback.

In terms of hair and makeup, Alia chose a basic yet charming hairdo for the occasion: open hair with a side parting. Amit Thakur, the really brilliant hairdresser was the one behind this creation.

Mickey Contractor enhanced Bhatt's mesmerizing look brilliantly with a tiny brush of smudged eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her face was nicely sculpted, with a stunning nude pink lipstick hue to balance out the whole appearance with light and dark colors. The little black bindi on her forehead provided a touch of traditional charm.

We can't stop admiring Alia Bhatt as she has us utterly enamored all, from her stunning attire to her impeccable hair and cosmetics. A fan can be completely smitten by her choice of dress with her entire appearance exuding elegance and charm.

