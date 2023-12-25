Alia Bhatt ROCKS the Christmas dinner look in a one-shoulder gown worth Rs. 1,65,163; look decoded

Who enjoyed a chic Christmas dinner alongside her family last night? It was none other than Alia Bhatt, who never ceases to wow us with her diverse choices in fashion. This time, she chose an ensemble that was all about vibrant hues with stunning details!

Alia Bhatt is known for her love of experimenting with fashion, and this Christmas celebration was no exception. She always manages to effortlessly rock unique styles, whether it's the shape or the designs. So, let's take a moment to appreciate the impeccable fashion sense of the talented Heart Of Stone actress and check out her stunning outfit for the 2023 Christmas dinner.

Alia Bhatt’s heavily fringe detailed gown

The Bollywood star picked a chartreuse-colored attire that was a total stunner. This one-of-a-kind hue, a brilliant blend of yellow and green, complemented the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame’s outgoing attitude well. The one-shoulder gown had beautiful fringe details, which added a whimsical touch to her overall appearance for the evening.

Herve Leger is a renowned fashion brand noted for its amazing creations, created this outfit. But here's the shocking part: this beauty costs an eye-watering Rs. 1,65,163! While it may appear to be an expensive purchase, one thing is certain: The Brahmastra diva does not hold back when it comes to creating a fashion statement.

Alia Bhatt’s pretty accessories for Christmas dinner

The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star is an expert when it concerns accessorizing! She completed her look with the ideal finishing touches for her Christmas supper. Beginning with her hair, she accessorized it with a fashionable hair band, which provided a playful element to her entire look. The SOTY actress also chose a statement-making silver leather purse by the legendary Gucci brand.

This show-stopping purse cost an eye-watering Rs. 1,95,455! She also remembered to step up her footwear game. The Gangubai Kathiawadi diva finished her party-ready look with silver-toned pointed-toe shoes.

More about the look

The RRR fame’s makeup looked flawless for her Christmas dinner ensemble. She chose a basic and natural base to keep the glam game modest yet stunning. Her makeup had a youthful, carefree mood that suited her whole look. The Darlings star chose a glossy textured pink lipstick to lend a hint of color to her lips, creating a modest yet striking statement.

In the way she styled her hair, she opted for a simple yet sophisticated style. The Raazi actress looked professional and stylish with a sleek and swept-back low bun with a center parting.

Bollywood divas aren't newcomers to wearing fringe accents on their dresses, but the Gully Boy fame appears to have a particular penchant for long and dancing fringes. We've witnessed her carry off similar looks previously, and she always SLAYS it! Everything about how she casually oozes elegance while wearing these fringe-detail outfits has us speechless.

Alia sure knows how to make an appearance with her style decisions, either it's the swaying flow or the lighthearted atmosphere they provide. So, what are your thoughts on this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

