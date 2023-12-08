Alia Bhatt serves cocktail glamor in crystal-adorned corset and it is NOT an ordinary outfit

Hello, fashionistas! Let us talk about the incredible Alia Bhatt, who is becoming a global style icon in addition to killing it on screen. Renowned for her tremendous performances in Bollywood films, she has been creating waves in the fashion industry and never stops pushing the boundaries! She recently walked the international red carpet in a gorgeous co-ord ensemble that turned heads everywhere.

Alia Bhatt's power packed red carpet look in off shoulder top with skirt and captivating trail

Let's take a look at Alia Bhatt's stunning performance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. We were all fawning over the Bollywood queen's stunning co-ord ensemble. The strapless top was a real game changer, with a sophisticated flap neckline and elaborate, dazzling detailing that gave the fabric a whole new depth. This combination was stunning when paired with a skirt with an attached long trail.

The skirt was embellished with crystals and geometric line designs. Rami Kadi's fall 2023 collection was the inspiration for this gorgeous ensemble. This ensemble shifts from a calm white tone to a stunning pink shade when it comes into contact with sunlight, creating a mesmerizing transition in color. The Dear Zindagi star's fashion selections are often impressive, and this ensemble was no exception. The Highway actress is definitely raising the bar when it comes to red carpet glam!

More about Alia Bhatt's minimalistic accessory and makeup game

Let us now turn our attention to the Brahmastra fame's jewelry game at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The SOTY star kept it clean and simple, allowing her innate beauty and the exquisite co-ord set to take center stage. Her gorgeous pink pointed toe heels were the sole splash of color, bringing a dash of joy to the entire ensemble. And who is responsible for this immaculate styling? Rhea Kapoor is the fashion queen who genuinely knows how to bring out the best in every look.

Let's discuss the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star's flawlessly natural hair and makeup. The Heart of Stone beauty looked stunning with a gleaming, brilliant makeup base, well defined brows, and a sophisticated brown eyeshadow that emphasized her eyes. Can we also talk about red lipstick? It was the icing on the cake for this amazing beauty look. Sandhya Shekar deserves credit for her excellent aesthetic makeup. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya fame's hair was done into free waves with a sleek side part, giving off huge modern vibes. And who is responsible for this amazing hairstyle? The great Mike Desir, who actually knows how to accomplish those hairstyling miracles.

The amazing photographers House of Pixels and Sudo caught the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress' gorgeous images from the international event, highlighting her flawless elegance and natural beauty. Alia looked stunning in everything from her stunning co-ord outfit to her elegant makeup and hair.

If you're as charmed by her appearance as we are, leave us a comment and let us know what you think! Alia definitely killed it on the red carpet, and we can't wait to see more classic fashion moments from her in the future.

