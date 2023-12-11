Alia Bhatt serves Elle Woods nostalgia in a blush pink power suit with woolen blazer and matching flared pants

Alia Bhatt has taken the fashion scene by storm, showcasing a mesmerizing blend of elegance and sophistication. Recently, in a nod to Elle Woods' delightful nostalgia, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress donned a chic blush pink power suit by renowned designer Gabriela Hearst. Her ensemble featured the Stephanie Blazer in silk wool with linen, paired seamlessly with the Vesta Pant in silk wool with linen. Alia's seriously stylish appearance has undoubtedly left a lasting impression.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Alia Bhatt’s incredibly stylish blush pink formal ensemble that fits her like a charm with a tinge of formal perfection. Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

Alia Bhatt looked beyond beautiful in a classy blush pink pantsuit

The Raazi actress’ Stephanie Blazer, a modern twist on Gabriela Hearst’s Angela silhouette, exuded timeless elegance. The incorporation of stronger and prouder shoulder pads, combined with a double-breasted closure, crisp lapels, and a gently flared design, elevated the RRR actress' outfit to new heights. The full-sleeved blazer, tailored in Italy, adorned the talented diva with a charming grace, fitting her like a glove. Valued at approximately Rs. 1,82,606, this piece not only showcased the Heart of Stone actress' sartorial flair but also emphasized the her keen sense of style.

The Dear Zindagi actress paired the blazer with matching blush pink Vesta Pant, also made of Italian wool. These high-waisted, gently flared pants, which cost approximately Rs. 90,886 and were inspired by traditional men's tailoring, had a distinctly feminine fit and went well together. The blazer and pants brought attention to the diva's stylish choices.

Alia Bhatt made just the right accessories and beauty choices to elevate her look

Furthermore, the attention to detail extended to Bhatt’s choice of accessories, demonstrating a perfect blend of minimalism and elegance. Matching blush pink pumps enhanced the overall appeal of her look, creating a seamless and charming effect. The decision to keep accessories subtle, with simple earrings and a matching ring, showcased a conscious effort to let the ensemble take center stage. The Student of the Year 2 actress’ commitment to a flawless appearance extended beyond clothing to her hair and makeup. Opting for loose waves with a middle parting, her cascading locks framed her face with perfection. The makeup, featuring blushed cheeks, subtle eye-shadow, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, and glossy pink lipstick, not only complemented but also elevated her entire ensemble. The result was a look that balanced glamour and subtlety, capturing the essence of the diva’s personal style.

It’s quite safe to say that Alia Bhatt’s recent fashion choice not only served Elle Woods' nostalgia but also showcased her as a trendsetter with a keen eye for timeless elegance. The blush pink power suit, meticulously crafted with attention to detail, stood as a testament to her fashion sensibilities. From the structured blazer to the high-waisted flared pants, every element of the ensemble harmoniously contributed to creating a look that was both classy and sassy, befitting the grace of this Bollywood icon, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the talented Gangubai Kathaiwadi actress’ beautiful ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this for your next prominent event or party? Please just go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

