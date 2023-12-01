Alia Bhatt showcases how black never goes out of fashion by nailing blazer look again

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's reigning fashion queen, is well-known for her distinctive fashion sense. She recently made a statement by wearing a black jacket to a screening of her husband's film, Animal. While this may appear to be a new addition to SOTY fame's wardrobe, the black jacket has been seen on her previously, during one of her informal excursions. Now, let's go into the finer points of the Gangubai star’s fashion sense and take a closer look at this other fantastic blazer style.

Alia Bhatt sets boss babe vibes in black blazer

Bhatt, the pinnacle of boss babe style, recently dazzled in a black blazer combo that emanated ideal evening vibes. Her style was elevated by the black jacket, which had a sophisticated notched lapel collar and full sleeves. Alia Bhatt combined it with full-length black straight trousers with ease, producing a sleek and tapered shape. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress opted to wear her blazer open style, enabling it to move with her.

Now, let's speak about what she wore underneath that stylish jacket. The Brahmastra fame chose a white round-neck top to lend a splash of color to her otherwise monochrome ensemble. But this wasn't your average shirt. It was a statement piece with forcefully written lines from her husband's film, Animal. To top it all off, the tee included a standing pose of Ranbir Kapoor, giving it a perfect ode to the film. Alia Bhatt once again demonstrated her fashion talent by seamlessly fusing elegance and eccentricity. Her choice of a black jacket teamed with a one-of-a-kind shirt demonstrated her ability to create a statement while remaining true to her particular style.

Divulge into Alia Bhatt’s hair, accessories, and makeup scene

Let us now turn our attention to the accessories that completed the Sadak 2-star gorgeous outfit. With her accessories, the Raazi actress simply added a touch of glitz. First and foremost, her earrings drew everyone's attention. Alia accessorized her earrings with thick golden large-sized hoops in an irregular form, adding a whimsical touch to her outfit.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress also had a stunning purse that grabbed the stage. Which one do you think it is? It's none other than Gucci's Jackie 1961 little shoulder bag. This leather purse matched her black blazer outfit and demonstrated her exceptional taste. It's worth mentioning that Alia has previously been seen carrying this bag, demonstrating its adaptability and appeal. The Jackie 1961 little shoulder bag is priced at Rs. 1,99,802, highlighting its uniqueness and elegance. It's a genuine statement item that will elevate any ensemble. Alia rounded off her appearance with glossy-finished high heels, which added a sense of refinement to her entire look.

The Student Of The Year star’s makeup was easily basic yet casually stunning for the evening. She decided to accentuate her features with a contoured cheek look that radiated a brilliant glow, giving her face a hint of shine. Her brows were expertly filled up, framing her eyes and giving them a defined look. The Highway star chose a stunning pink lipstick to provide a burst of color that suited her entire outfit. Her hair, on the other hand, was kept simple and fuss-free, with her strands flowing naturally in a basic straight shape. Alia demonstrates once again that simplicity may be the key to appearing great with her minimal yet immaculate makeup and easy hairstyle.

Have you seen Alia wearing a black blazer? We're completely smitten! The black blazer adds refinement and quality to her look while being casual and comfortable. Alia effortlessly combines elegance with edginess, and we can't get enough of it! Let us know what do you think in the comments.

