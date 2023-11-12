Alia Bhatt shows how to wear millennial red lehenga to your own wedding with her Diwali look

A Manish Malhotra single-tone saree or a Sabyasachi lehenga, if you have been keeping up with Alia Bhatt's style diaries, it's no secret that when it comes to a traditional look-nobody can do it better than her. At Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash on Saturday (November 11), Alia Bhatt wore a red lehenga with an embellished dupatta.

As we see, in the last couple of years, several brides have shifted their preference to vibrant rani pinks and reds, and some to millennial purple and ivory too. However, the major plus is and will always remain red. Alia Bhatt's Diwali party lehenga look is a good option to take inspiration for brides who’d like to keep it minimal yet want to stick to the traditional red.

(No lies here! Alia Bhatt's Diwali outfit is so stunning that it makes me want to strive for a Pinterest-perfect vibe in my own wardrobe.)

It's no secret that Alia Bhatt has a soft spot for all things red and pink. One can see in the photos below, Alia Bhatt wore a satin plain red lehenga (with good flare) which she teamed with a sweetheart-shaped matching blouse. What hyped the look is her sequinned dupatta that boasts classy and elegant wedding fineries.

Alia Bhatt's red lehenga came with a sexy blouse and dupatta

Makeup and accessories

Whether you're a bride or a bridesmaid, comfort is always a top priority and Alia Bhatt shows us how to do it with utmost ease and confidence. Not going OTT with makeup is something that every millennial bride looks for. Here, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fame wore nothing but a pair of stunning chandbalis to elevate her look.

Further, Bhatt completed the look with her soft makeup featuring rose pink tones, and a micro black bindi. She left her hair open and let her red steal all the attention as she walked hand-in-hand with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor at the Diwali party, which was attended by the entire Kapoor and Patuadi family.

As we all know, young brides-to-be often seek wedding inspiration from public figures like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Deepika Padukone among others, to align their own aesthetic with the glamorous standards set by them. Alia Bhatt's latest look ticks all the boxes that a bride-to-be is looking for.

