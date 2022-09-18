Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Shanaya Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Celebrities continue to define a week-long cool style and we do our part, that is to say, pay humble attention to outfits and accessories we need. There is no ideal fashion mood board because what is once a summer thing is now making the hot glam statement in the monsoon. This week had shirts for when you need to go to the office and party later and cargo pants for when comfy travels are your next plan and desi ensembles for when you have a truckload of weddings to attend. Check out how Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Shanaya Kapoor gave examples of the best outfits and rate it all based on our OMB scale.

Tara Sutaria Brown, black and chic! Now, this is what defines a style goal. The Ek Villain Returns actress was spotted at the airport with Aadar Jain as they headed out for a vacation. She rocked a sleeveless crop top and clubbed it with cargo pants. The actress accessorised with a mini Gucci handbag, sunnies, and suede boots. As per our #OMB Scale, Tara's look is ON-FLEEK. What do you think? Pinkvilla OMB scale:

O: On-fleek

M: Mood

B: Blah



Kareena Kapoor Khan It's giving cool girl! Well, that's how Bebo's style rolls. The Laal Singh Chaddha picked out a printed t-shirt and wore it with shaded blue jeans. Kareena further added black sunglasses and a Saint Laurent sling bag to round off her OOTD. We're calling this a MOOD based on our #OMB scale. What do you think?



Madhuri Dixit Stunning! The Maja Ma diva showed us how to pretty up our day in an ethnic attire from Prints By Radhika. It had a hand-embroidered blouse, a flared skirt, and a dupatta. Lots of flower bliss and shine to fall in love with. Also, give it a flair of royalty with chunky accessories. Madhuri's ethnic look points at ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What do you think?

Shanaya Kapoor The ultimate going out look, say for a date or dinner. The Bedhadak actress aced a classy look dressed in a Zara waistcoat and a mini skirt. She sparkled under the moonlight sky in a crystal-studded satin Prada hobo bag and heels. We're giving this look an ON-FLEEK position on our #OMB scale. What is your view?



Malaika Arora Balenciaga babe goes cute and stylish! The 48-year-old was seen in an oversized monochrome printed shirt which she donned as a dress. This shirt dress was complimented well with a Chanel fanny pack which is her current favourite, heart-printed socks, and boots. Mala is a MOOD. Our #OMB scale says so. And, what is your comment?

Alia Bhatt Shirts to do the fashion life with! Mustard yellow or black? The mother-to-be paired up a satin Massimo Dutti shirt and wore it with blue distressed mom jeans. Gold hoop earrings and transparent-strapped stilettos combined her look together. The Brahmāstra actress also tied her all-black together with black and Dhruv Kapoor cargo pants. Safe and cool choices to make as soon as possible. Alia's both looks are a MOOD. Our #OMB scale has made its conclusion. And, what about you?

