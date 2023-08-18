Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; 5 celeb-approved ways of modernising THIS traditional silhouette like a pro

The attraction of minimalistic simplicity is evident, particularly in plain sarees. These seemingly basic sarees have their own distinct air, made from exquisite materials like organza, silk, and others. Today, we'll dig into the realm of Bollywood fashion and look at five divas that have worn simple sarees with ease. Each of these sarees has its unique allure, and we are confident that you will fall in love with them as well. So, without further ado, scroll down to see the entire look of these lovely Bollywood divas and be captivated by their timeless elegance.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looked great in a lovely blue simple saree by Ekaya Banaras, which cost Rs 14,975. The saree, made of beautiful habutai silk fabric, flowed elegantly. She matched it perfectly with a gathered blouse with delicate straps, emphasizing her form. Shilpa completed the look with a stunning blue necklace that complimented the saree nicely. Her eyes were embellished with heavy winged liner, which added a bit of drama to her entire look. Shilpa handled the saree with confidence, mesmerizing them with her timeless beauty.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's fashion sense has always been impeccable, and her fuchsia pink saree is no exception. This Devnaagri organza silk saree for Rs. 42,500 was perfect for her. The fuchsia pink saree was embroidered with fine thread and pittan work over a beautiful silk organza background. The look was completed with an ivory cotton silk satin and organza blouse with thread embroidery all over it. Kiara carefully selected her accessories to complement her beautiful look. She chose a bold silver ring and jhumkas with glittering stones. Kiara wore minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to show through, and wore her hair in a perfectly formed ponytail that exuded casual charm. She completed the look by wearing identical sandals.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a teal blue silk saree produced in the famed city of Benaras. The innate magnificence of the Benarasi silk could take center stage since the saree remained unadorned. Ananya wore a deep-necked strapless blouse with grace and elegance. This lovely set is priced at Rs 14,975. Ekaya Banaras is the designer of the saree. Her ensemble was concentrated on a magnificent ruby necklace, which she paired with Amrapali Jewels' regal-looking hexagonal gold-plated earrings. The saree's simplicity was enhanced by the minimum makeup. Ananya's hair was styled in a neat bun with a central separation, lending sophistication to the overall look.

Alia Bhatt

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress looked stunning in a stunning pink saree with a plunging neckline shirt and a cutout back. Manish Malhotra's designs are known for their ability to create timeless masterpieces, and wearing a velvet blouse adds grandeur and simplicity to the whole look. The actress's mane is decorated with beach waves, providing the image of casual luxury and ease. The actress' makeup, which featured kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick, emphasized her natural beauty. Earrings, a ring, and a nose pin lend a touch of glitz and classic flair. The earrings dangle lightly as she moves confidently, capturing the light.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The vibrant green saree is draped beautifully over Sobhita Dhulipala's toned body, emphasizing her natural proportions. The cape draped over the saree, however, is the icing on the cake. This saree by Ekaya Banaras is worth Rs 14,975. To add a unique touch to her costume, the actress wore a cloak over a traditional blouse. The floor-length cloak, which drapes beautifully down her back, gives an ethereal touch to the entire ensemble. The spaghetti strap blouse stands out brilliantly from the vibrant saree. The actress presented an amazing and timeless appearance with her simple bun hairstyle. Her bun, precisely placed at the base of her neck, exuded elegance. A pop of colour on the lips and simple but effective nude makeup completed the look, allowing the eye-catching clothing to take center stage.

