Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Exploring Bollywood fashion icons’ growing OBSESSION with heart-shaped earrings

The Bollywood queens go all out when they want to set a trend. Lately, we've seen the stunning Ananya Panday rocking heart-shaped dangle earrings. It immediately brought to mind other actresses who also own earrings of the same shape.

Keep on reading to discover how this adorable accessory shape effortlessly enhances your appearance.

Ananya Panday’s cute golden drop earrings

Ananya Panday rocked a cute white mini dress with a stunning floral print from the brand Summer Somewhere, priced at Rs. 6,590. To complete her look, she adorned her ears with heart-shaped dangle earrings. These earrings had a unique double heart design and a glossy finish, adding an extra touch of glamour to her outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s gold toned studs

Kriti Sanon wore a pristine white gown which had an eye-catching draped fabric over the shoulders. Then added the heart-shaped earrings in a gold-toned hue. These pretty earrings came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 2,500 from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. She also added a splash of vibrancy with wine-colored lipstick, bag, and footwear.

Shehnaaz Gill’s silver toned tops

Advertisement

The Thank You For Coming star donned a Pink Porcupines top and skirt co-ord ensemble. And she added glitter with Ethnic Andaz Jewellery's Love Candy Studs in silver tone. These lovely earrings are reasonably priced at Rs. 1,500. To complete her accessories she then further added an extra step towards sophistication in thigh-high boots.

Alia Bhatt’s drop earrings

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress looked stunning in a stunning aqua blue co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani, effortlessly oozing elegance and flair. Her personal taste in clothing was on display in the Rs. 1,59,000 outfit. Alia's accessories complimented the dress well, with drop earrings and a beautiful stone studded ring providing an additional dose of glitz. Notably, the ring included an uncut diamond that was gently affixed, offering a touch of richness.

Which of these earrings catches your eye the most? Show us some love by dropping a heart and mentioning the earrings worn by the diva in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Who wore what at the Merry Christmas screening; from Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday