Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 8 Times Bollywood divas made a case for an off-shoulder party dress

Looking for a party dress that checks off all the boxes? Unsurprisingly, off-the-shoulder dresses are a major player this season. From minis to maxis and from glitzy to floral, dresses with off-the-shoulder necklines with dominate this party season. To make your search for a party dress easier, we’ve curated an edit of the best celeb-inspired party looks. So right when you RSVP yes, you know you’re going to be all decked up in a hypnotizing off-the-shoulder party number that ensures all eyes are on you. So what are you waiting for? End that hunt for the perfect party dress and scroll on to get a head start as you go through our carefully curated Bollywood-inspired style guide for the season’s best off-the-shoulder party dresses.

Alia Bhatt

Not too long ago, the new mama made a case for a bright floral off-the-shoulder dress Magda Butrym. The short dress featured a stunning sweetheart neckline and above-the-knee length. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Alia's red dress with floral motifs is layered with a matching floral blazer which makes it a perfect pick for a winter party. Take cues from the style diva and complete the look with matching red Christian Louboutin heels, minimal jewelry, a glam face, and romantic soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to party the glam way, let Janhi Kapoor be your inspiration to go with a striking blue off-the-shoulder dress. The actress effortlessly flaunts her risqué neckline in her The Little Mermaid and Botticellis Venus-inspired dreamy gown custom-made by Falguni Shane Peacock. Go the experimental route and pair your dress with matching sheer embellished gloves and a floor-sweeping shimmery gown to shine through the party season.

Kriti Sanon

If you are bored of reds and blacks, add a chic green gown to your party wardrobe and be ready to steal hearts. The maxi Kura dress featuring an alluring off-shoulder neckline is right out of the racks of a label called Intrinsic and is the stand-out party dress you didn't even know you were looking for. The strapless green gown features a bustier sweetheart neckline, statement cut-outs, a ruched torso, a back zip closure, and a lightweight satin skirt. Go the Kriti Sanon way and pair your green satin dress with gold accessories and matching stilettos for the perfect party look.

Go white and luxe this party season with a white mini dress like the Ramona Bustier dress flaunted by the Liger actress. Ananya's sartorial dress features an off-the-shoulder finish, a figure-hugging fit, a back zipper closure, and a statement neckline with white feathered details. Styled by Meagan Concessio Ananya also accentuated her look with Swarovski's heart-shaped studs. Pair the dress with matching white pointed-toe heels and a glam face for a jaw-dropping party look this season.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan can be your reason to go bright and blingy this party season. The actress is slaying in an off-the-shoulder sequin-rich gold mini dress right out of the racks of designer label Annie's Ibiza. The dress screams all-eyes-on-me and is perfect for a dance party. Go the Sara way and style yours with matching stilettoes like Sara's stunning pair of Christian Louboutin heels and a glam face to be a sartorial success this party season.

Shanaya Kapoor

If you want your party wardrobe to be winning but winter friendly, let Shanaya Kapoor's look be your style guide this party season. Pair your strapless dress with a matching blazer that certainly says I'm sexy and I know it. While everyone will be decked up in their blacks and reds your bold blue dress is sure to stand out. So 'blue-up' with a one-shoulder dress from Revolve that features a statement front cut-out, a knotted feature, double one-sided straps, and a ruched bodice, and pair it with a classic baby blue blazer. Complete the look with a designer bag and heels and a fun hairdo and voila; you are party-ready.

Kiara Advani

Pristine white, figure-hugging, off-shoulder, and corset-style; the dress is made in heaven. The House Of CB number is an off-shoulder perfection that is all you need for a drool-worthy party fit. Kiara is certainly serving lessons on styling a sartorial midi dress by pairing it with her standout Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin. Pair your off-the-shoulder corset dress with striking eyes and minimal accessories to be the life of the party without going OTT.

Tara Sutaria