Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Ditch red this wedding season, opt for 5 celeb-approved hot pink sarees

Move aside, red: hot pink is emerging as the must-have hue in Bollywood fashion. This vivid shade is making waves from glamorous gowns to elegant sarees. Notably, leading actresses including Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor have been spotted draped in stunning hot pink sarees. The eye-catching color adds a burst of energy and flair to any ensemble. For weddings, festive gatherings, or making a style statement, hot pink sarees promise to turn heads.

Alia Bhatt

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress cut a striking figure in a hot pink saree paired with a matching plunging neckline blouse featuring a cutout back. Alia Bhatt draped the vibrant saree elegantly, creating a stylish and mesmerizing ensemble. The option to wear a velvet top with this hot pink saree outfit added grandeur and simplicity to the overall image. To accomplish a similar appearance, she used kohl-rimmed eyes and bare lipstick. The actress succeeds in the ensemble with well-chosen pieces that highlight the complete appearance. Earrings, a ring, and a nose pin lend a touch of glitz and classic flair and a minimalistic wedding guest look.

Karisma Kapoor

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress looked stunning in a lovely pink saree which will be a perfect fit for a wedding soiree, which was handwoven in Benaras by skilled artisans. This saree exudes regal allure and is crafted from rich Benarasi Silk fabric, making it ideal for making a statement at elegant soirees. The saree is adorned with intricate gota patti and sequin embroidery, which lends a feeling of richness and shine to the already appealing design.

Shilpa Shetty

The Hungama 2 actress wore a stunning hot pink saree with a flowing pallu and a matching bralette shirt with a crisscross pattern on the chest and a deep, plunging neckline. With her six yards of chiffon wonder, the diva unleashed a wave of drama and attitude. The skilled and stunning Baazigar actress wore it with ruched pleats in the front and a pallu that hung from her shoulder. With its sleeveless shape, sequin-laden style, cropped hem, and beautiful yet fitting bust-line, the top boosts the overall appearance of her sophisticated modern ensemble for evening gatherings.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Aiyaary actress looked gorgeous in her bright pink saree! The simple silk drape gave an exquisite touch to the look, giving off those great evening feelings. This saree is great for a wedding reception or any other special occasion when you want to create a memorable impact. To top it off, Rakul combined the saree with a sweetheart neckline bustier that draped on wide broad straps, giving the traditional look a contemporary touch. Not to mention the golden choker necklace she wore, which took the entire ensemble to the next level of refinement.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress recently enchanted us with her gorgeous beauty in a vibrant pink saree. This time, she picked a sheer saree with an excellent floral pattern that was wonderfully embellished with sequins. The border of the saree was adorned with a line of opaque sequins, which provided a touch of sparkle to the overall appearance. Janhvi finished the look with a matching bright pink bustier. The bustier featured a square neckline and draped well from broad straps, giving the classic ensemble a modern touch.

So do you think pink is the new RED? If yes, do let us know in the comments section below.

