Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani; 6 last-minute ethnic looks from Bollywood divas to seek inspiration this Eid

Eid, the festival of joy and togetherness, calls for dressing up in the most exquisite ethnic ensembles. It's a time when people eagerly plan their outfits, seeking inspiration from the glamorous world of Bollywood. If you find yourself short on time or in need of style ideas, worry not! We've got you covered with inspiration from the trendsetting divas themselves.

Now, let's unravel the secrets behind these celebrity looks and discover how you can effortlessly recreate them for your own Eid festivities. Get ready to be inspired and step into the spotlight with a show-stopping ensemble that reflects your unique style.

Ethnically fabulous inspiration from 6 B-town leading ladies for Eid

Sara Ali Khan looked like a vision in an ivory sharara set during her visit to Doha, Qatar. The luxurious ensemble featured intricate embroidery work with gold border detailing. She styled her look with floral kundan earrings, and her subtle makeup blended perfectly with her contemporary ethnic fit. The delicate work combined with its soothing shade makes the look one to bookmark during the heatwave. This off-white traditional outfit can become your go-to for Eid celebrations, easily taking you from daytime festivities to evening gatherings.

Kiara Advani created a beautiful summer ethnic style with her stunning pink satin saree, looking utterly divine. The saree featured a traditional appearance with exquisite thread embroidery and pittan work on a fuchsia pink silk organza base. To recreate this look, opt for a light-as-air organza saree in vibrant shades. Whether it's a daytime ceremony or a nighttime celebration, this saree can be the perfect choice for your Eid ensemble. Add chandelier earrings for a glamorous touch and amp up your makeup with some color.

Katrina Kaif looked beyond gorgeous in a beautiful Anarkali suit for Eid celebrations. Her beige floor-length anarkali featured sequined details and a plunging neckline. The embellished dupatta showcased handcrafted pearl beadings and sparkling motifs. To recreate this look, opt for a classic Anarkali suit in a similar hue and style it with statement earrings. Keep your makeup flawless and define your eyes with kohl and eyeliner. This elegant ensemble is perfect for intimate Eid celebrations.

Alia Bhatt donned a rani pink sharara set that exudes vibrancy and charm. The ensemble featured intricate silver and golden gota work along the neckline and hemlines, adding a touch of glamour. She paired it with traditional golden jhumkas and a finger ring, completing the look with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. This outfit is a perfect blend between minimalism and sparkle, making it an ideal choice for Eid celebrations. Embrace the vibrant colors and intricate embellishments for a festive look.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia's vibrant purple cotton lehenga set is a winner for intimate Eid celebrations. The striped lehenga, made with organic cotton, features elaborate embroidery with colorful threads, sequins, mirror work, and gota. The mix of gota patti, colorful thread embroidery, and intricate mirror work creates a lightweight yet eye-catching look. Complete the ensemble with statement chaandbalis, voluminous waves, and natural makeup. This easy, yet traditional ensemble is ideal for Eid festivities.

Mouni Roy made a stunning appearance in an ivory lehenga, showcasing a perfect blend of minimalism and sparkle. The heavily embroidered lehenga featured delicate embroidery and embellishments, with silver foil work designs and leaf cut work adorning the fabric. She accessorized her look with traditional golden jhumkas and a finger ring, keeping her makeup minimal yet captivating. Embrace the beauty of this ivory lehenga and channel the perfect combination of minimalism and sparkle for your Eid celebration.

As Eid approaches, draw inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies and recreate their mesmerizing looks for your celebration. From Sara Ali Khan's elegant sharara set to Kiara Advani's glamorous saree, Katrina Kaif's timeless Anarkali suit, Alia Bhatt's vibrant sharara set, Tamannaah Bhatia's colorful lehenga, and Mouni Roy's sparkling ivory ensemble, these divas have showcased stunning fashion choices perfect for Eid. Whether you prefer traditional or modern outfits, embrace vibrant colors, intricate details, and statement accessories.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 5 B-town divas' looks that remind us of our favorite childhood candies