Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 9 Bollywood actresses who rocked Manish Malhotra’s sarees with elan

When it comes to the glamorous world of Bollywood, Manish Malhotra's fashion ensembles have created a stir. From Kiara Advani's enchanting presence and Alia Bhatt’s simplistic fashion to Kareena Kapoor Khan's mesmerizing charm, these heroines have taken the Manish Malhotra saree collection to new heights.

So, get ready to be captivated as we plunge into nine intriguing instances where these Bollywood beauties slayed the trend and left us breathless. Let’s dive into the universe of Manish Malhotra through these 9 B-town divas who rocked the designer’s iconic saree aesthetic and left us in awe.

9 Bollywood divas who aced the ethnic aesthetic in Manish Malhotra Sarees

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Picture this: Kareena donning an off-white and pink embroidered saree at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception. The traditional drop style, paired with a pink satin blouse, made her radiate elegance. With heavy earrings, a statement ring, and impeccable makeup, she stole the show.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara glimmered like gold in a sequin-studded saree matched with a stunning corset blouse. Opting for a minimalistic approach, she let her eyes do all the talking while flaunting a wavy hairdo. Kiara proved that sometimes, simplicity is the key to absolute glamour.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia looked like a vision in an exquisite Manish Malhotra saree with delicate embroidery. With her natural makeup, graceful maang tikka, and stunning choker necklace, she exuded timeless beauty. Alia's ethereal presence left us mesmerized.

Janhvi Kapoor:

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony, Janhvi made heads turn in a pink ombre drape saree. The sheer fabric effortlessly blended different shades of pink, while her embroidered blouse added a touch of grace. With her mesmerizing makeup, Janhvi truly embraced the power of letting the saree steal the spotlight.

Kriti Sanon:

Kriti embraced the charm of a translucent, embroidered saree with tiny and large sequins and beads. Her choice of a halter-neck blouse added a modern twist to the traditional attire. Completing the look with juttis, rings, and exquisite eye makeup, Kriti's style truly left us awestruck.

Suhana Khan:

Golden and glamorous, Suhana set hearts on fire in a saree adorned with shimmering diamantes and embellished borders. Her strappy embellished blouse perfectly complemented the attire, while a messy bun and dazzling makeup added the finishing touches. Suhana truly epitomized the essence of Bollywood royalty.

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz chose to celebrate tradition with a zari saree in an elegant ivory color. Adorned with intricate Chikankari stitching, appliqué work, and delicate accents, the saree truly showcased her impeccable taste. With her saree draped conventionally, Shehnaaz effortlessly exuded grace and sophistication.

Katrina Kaif:

Radiating grace and charm, Katrina donned an alluring peachy pink saree with a heavy rose gold border. With minimal accessories, subtle makeup, and a sleek side partition, she embodied the beauty of simplicity. Katrina proved that sometimes, less is more.

Malaika Arora:

Malaika set pulses racing in a beige Manish Malhotra drape adorned with striking gold sequins. Her choice of a sleeveless blouse embroidered with matching sequins added a touch of opulence. With shimmery makeup, metallic eyeshadow, and loose textured waves, Malaika proved that she's a true fashion diva.

From traditional to contemporary, the B-Town divas showcased the versatile and captivating world of Manish Malhotra sarees. Their unique styling choices, personalized touches, and sheer elegance have only deepened our admiration for this aesthetic. So, why not join the trend and embrace the allure of sarees? Are you in to make a dazzling style statement that embodies the grace, elegance, and Bollywood glamour we all love? Are you ready to take your fashion game to the next level by embracing the enchanting world of Manish Malhotra sarees? Comment below to share your views with us.

