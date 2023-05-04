Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Celebs who dazzled with their chic gloves in 2023

When Bollywood divas said gloves for glamour in 2023, they weren’t wrong. Celebrities have definitely been on theme with vintage fashion a myriad times with gloves put on as the primary accessory in their looks. Gloves have been a statement-making and compliment-earning accessory for centuries, with different styles and materials coming in and out of fashion over the years. In the 1980s and 1990s, fingerless gloves were popular, and they were often made of lace or fishnet material.

Alia Bhatt recently wore a similar one as she made her first Met Gala appearance. And, in recent years, leather gloves have become a popular fashion accessory too, worn as a chic finishing touch to an outfit, which Deepika Padukone made a case for with her look for the Oscars.

Old or new, the fashion world knows how to treasure and favor items that offer both functional and aesthetic benefits. Check out a couple of more actresses who dolled up in gowns that were styled with gloves for all the drama you can think of.

6 Fabulous and recent glove moments

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

No ifs or buts when you spot a monochrome gown. It is not only perfect but also a sophisticated choice for a party or formal event. PC surely made the world talk about her Met Gala look in a Valentino strapless gown by talent master Pierpaolo Piccioli. It featured a thigh-high slit and a bow that camouflaged with that of her attire and was topped off with a voluminous faille cape which made for an elongated train and the bow on it was tied to one of her hands.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray flexed her extraordinary styling game as she gave a pair of white opera gloves which covered the Citadel actress' hands. Ankle strap heels and an expensive Bulgari chain-link necklace and drop earrings made our "Desi girl" the star of the evening in New York City.

If this is the kind of history that shall repeat, we approve. We would so want to wear a gown as graceful as Hedge’s for a party night. Mohit Rai styled her up for our favorite and close to our hearts forever - Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 awards - in an off-shoulder and white with a dash of ivory from Gaffe.

The Cirkus actress' semi body-hugging gown had a ruched bodice and long sleeves that were attached to the gown which made the presence of in-built gloves effortlessly seen and presentable. Her gown also had a flowy skirt and a train. A three-tiered necklace and bracelet stash added a shiny dimension to her look.

Alia Bhatt

It's been more than a day already since the RRR actress served her debut look on the fashion circle's most-adored steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It was the Met Gala and drama wasn't the only thing that was entertained. Elegance took over when Raha's mother arrived in a ball gown designed by Prabal Gurung. This master creation featured loads of pearls, a deep neckline, a basque waist and a train which was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania with a custom glove from Outhouse Jewellery which featured pearls and studded embellishments. It can suit your white and ivory gown without overwhelming it, try it out!

Bhatt's look also included drop earrings, diamond rings, a hair accessory and ASA x SKO embellished heels.

Deepika Padukone

Save your hearts, please. We lost ours to two of Padukones' recent looks. It was the day when we were extra proud as Indians for more successes than one. The Gehraiyaan actress had a speech to deliver which she did in a Louis Vuitton off-shoulder velvet body-hugging gown that served a sexy frame with a sweetheart neckline, a fishtail skirt and long sleeves, doubled as gloves. Shaleena Nathani did the winning thing as she styled Deepika's custom gown with Cartier jewellery.

Round 2 of gloves to love was spotted when the Pathaan actress' after-party look took shape. Deepika wore a Naeem Khan mini feather gown which was put together with Cartier earrings, black leather gloves, a belt, stockings and heels from Christian Louboutin. How on-trend for a party!

Sorry not sorry to think a little too often of looks from Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 awards. Also, the day is in our favor, Thursdays are for throwbacks. The Kusu Kusu dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in an Atelier Zuhra embellished gown which was white and driven by glow. Her outfit also had a flouncy topper (a dramatic replacement for a jacket) and through it peaked a pair of gloves. How royal! Fatehi's look was wrapped up with a clutch and earrings.

Whose look do you love more? Let us know in the comments section.