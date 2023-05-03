Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Indian divas and their magical white gowns on International red carpets

Favorite week, favorite month. It's a given when May stands for Met Gala. It is such fancy events that have big asks from celebrities to show up in outfits that follow set themes or bring looks that are their creative best - where shine becomes widely known, elegant and ultra-dramatic looks live on forever in our style books. And, much to our regular scrolling and learning delight, we noticed that white gowns and its shades are gaining steam as ideal ensembles for serving looks on the International red carpets. The most recent was Alia Bhatt's debut look for Met Gala and over the decades, our Indian actresses have set great examples internationally.

White gowns can be an alluring and classy choice for a variety of occasions, from weddings to formal events. Picking out a gown that fits right can be incredibly flattering, while a poorly fitting gown can be daunting. Styling the right outfit with accessories, and wearing it with confidence will make a stunning impression. Something to add to these tips - if you're attending an outdoor event, for example, you may want to choose a lightweight fabric that will be comfortable in the heat.

5 actresses who nailed their looks in white gowns

Alia Bhatt

Breathtakingly gorgeous, we knew we would swoon countless times and we aren't over the Met Gala madness. The RRR actress was styled for the mega fashion night by Anaita Shroff Adajania in an ivory ball gown designed by Prabal Gurung whose creations are always appreciated. Her sleeveless gown was made from silk tulle and satin face organza fabrics, hand-embroidered 100,000 pearls and a basque waist. Pearls are a classic and timeless embellishment that can add a royal touch to any dress, here is a testament for your reference.

Anaita knows best to wrap up looks. Raha's mother also wore a hair accessory, pair of earrings and custom gloves full of pearls from Outhouse Jewellery, diamond rings from Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and heels from ASA x SKO.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Guaranteed to steal hearts. It was for Cannes 2019 when the Citadel actress arrived at the location with Nick Jonas – both dressed in white outfits. Malti Marie's mother donned a tiered and voluminous strapless gown from Georges Hobeika. It was amazingly structured with a ruched and fitted bodice, flowing train, tulle and frills that put the exaggeration and perfection in equal parts. She also dazzled like a doll in accessories from a Chopard diamond necklace and drop earrings.

In celebration of another white gown moment. Another look from the Cannes Film Festival that has camped in our minds was by the Pathaan actress who headed to the International event last year as not just an attendee but a jury member. This bombshell look of her is from Circa 2018 when she dressed up in a Zuhair Murad attire. Her sheer and bodycon gown had a plunging neckline, no sleeves but a cape for a dramatic savior, scalloped hem, and embroidered lace.

Padukone signed off her look with a pair of diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and more accessories such as silver rings and metallic heels from Nicholas Kirkwood.

Impeccable is the word and now there are more adjectives than one to describe her love for fashion and her innovative style. One such style that caught our attention was her Ralph & Russo white gown which was gracefully peppered with metallic detailing. What a unique take on cold-shoulder and only the Neerja actress could have shown such a cohesive and phenomenal look. Her monotone and pristine white gown had a fitted bodice, a choker, long sleeves, and an asymmetrically placed cape which was also a train. She made the red carpet shimmer with her presence just as her gown did with motifs of leaves. The Kapoor girl complimented her look with a single ring.

Ready, set, double the gaze, double the glamor. The Ponniyin Selvan actress probably loves to see herself dressed up in strapless white gowns the most for International events. An eternal fashion star of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya chose a Roberto Cavalli outfit which had a ruched bodice and feather detail tiered skirt. Bride outfit goals, indeed. She gave a clutch and a bangle to tie up her look together.

Don't say you forgot this look. So strong with its asymmetric mess, it was an outside-of-the-box gown designed by Ashi Studio. Her tulle gown was topped off with a floor-sweeping shrug decked up with feathers. The Jodhaa Akbar actress sealed off her look with white strappy footwear and drop earrings.

Whose look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.

