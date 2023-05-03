Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Fashion icons who proved the Adidas x Gucci duffle bag is perfect for travels

It is vacation season one minute and the next it's monsoon. The weather is at its confusing best and so we won't let your travel plans reflect the same confusion. Let these otherwise and if you haven't yet had your round of Summer trips, maybe we should initiate the virtual prep for you. We too felt that we were always ready and especially so after we found this celebrity fan club giving three times their votes to Adidas x Gucci monochrome duffle bags. References of these came in hot in 2022 and Alia Bhatt is definitely rooting for it in 2023 as well. In this edit, we got you covered with swanky duffle bags for you to cooly and comfortably travel out with.

It was in July last year when we learned of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's love for the mini version of the duffle bag. And, guess what? It was none other than Karan Johar who bought himself a large one. Throwback tales totally but come to think of how perfectly convincing these bags are. And, co-incidentally the trio were photographed at different intervals at the airport with these duffle bags.

What one should also remember about duffle bags is that, these are designed for everyday use and often feature stylish designs or logos. When choosing a duffle bag, consider the size and capacity you need, as well as any specific features like wheels or compartments. Look for bags made of durable materials that will withstand wear and tear, and consider the style and design that best fits your personal preferences. Many duffle bags also come with adjustable straps, which can make them more comfortable to carry over long distances.

3 Fashion icons and their cool looks with monochrome duffle bags

Alia Bhatt

To nobody's surprise, the RRR actress reunited with the brands' collaboration via a bomber jacket; her airport outfit as she jetted off to make her debut appearance at Met Gala 2023. We were already too envious when she styled her tight-fitted spaghetti top, oversized white shirt and black flared pants to match with her Rs 1, 77, 500 duffle bag, during her pregnancy. She sealed her look with sneakers and looked neat on the whole.

Ranveer Singh

The same bag caught the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor's attention as well. It's expensive but we hope you know he's a big Gucci junkie at heart. His duffle bag featured brands' logos, two top handles, an adjustable shoulder strap with red and green stripes, GG's monogram print combined with the Trefoil, cotton linen lining and black and off-white leather trim. Singh arrived back in Mumbai dressed in a colourful athleisure outfit defined by track pants, a sweatshirt, tinted sunglasses and a bucket hat that matched his sneakers.

Better late than never said the Indian filmmaker. Karan had bigger plans though as he opted for the duffle bag that had more space compared to that of Alia and Ranveer's bags. Karan's ‘Made in Italy’ accessory costs Rs 2,51,714.38 which was styled with his printed t-shirt, white zipper jacket, roomy pants, sneakers and sneakers. In case you need an excuse to rock both the bag and outfit to the gym as well.

Whose style do you dig? Let us know in the comments section.

