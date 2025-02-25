Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 3 traditional looks in white for Mahashivratri 2025

Bollywood divas are known for their impeccable taste in fashion, both on-screen and off-screen. Whether it is for a red carpet event or a simple gathering, they know how to slay. When it comes to festivals like Mahashivratri, finding a simple yet stylish outfit can be challenging. Fret not—our friends from Tinsel Town have just the looks for you!

Here are three simple fits to borrow from Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan’s wardrobe.

3 ways to dress like Bollywood stars on this Mahashivratri

Alia Bhat

Being the diva she is, Alia Bhatt styled a beautiful white floral saree. With light blue and pink borders along the hem, the saree was detailed with a floral patch print all over. The actor paired this with a solid white blouse, mirroring the same border design.

Ditching all other accessories, Mrs. Kapoor opted for a pearl choker necklace with an emerald stud. Flaunting her wavy locks, she chose a natural look. With a hydrating base and a touch of mascara, she completed her look with a glossy pink lipstick.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her elegant taste in traditional attire. Staying true to that image, she styled a full-sleeved Anarkali suit. Designed on an off-white fabric, the suit featured multicolored floral detailing all over.

The Heeramandi star opted for a pair of white block heels to complement the outfit. Letting her locks flow naturally, she accessorized with studded ethnic earrings. Going for her signature nude makeup look, she applied some cheek tint and a peachy lip shade for the final touches.

Sara Ali Khan

When it comes to simple ethnic outfits, Sara Ali Khan should be on your watchlist. Visiting a temple ahead of Sky Force’s release, the actor donned an all-white ethnic suit. The longline kurta featured floral threadwork designs all over.

Pairing it with a white dupatta, the star kid completed her look with a sharara-style bottom in the same color. Keeping her look minimal, she wore a couple of metallic bracelets. Tying her hair back in a messy ponytail, she opted for a fresh, hydrated base with some blush and peachy lip gloss to complete her look.

Would you try these looks for Mahashivratri? Tell us in the comments below!