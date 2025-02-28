Alia Bhatt turns into stylish chef in formal yet casual Rs 9K striped shirt styled with trousers for her cooking video

Thanks to Alia Bhatt’s elegant and luxury fashion choices, she always makes a strong statement, turning her appearances into an inspiration. In her latest cooking video on YouTube, along with her mom Soni Razdan, the cactress was exuding all chic boss vibes with a casual-formal blue outfit. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble!

For this special YouTube video, the actress chose a formal yet casual outfit. How? Well, for the top, she wore a short-sleeved rhinestone shirt from Sandro Paris that cost Rs 9,529. It was a crop shirt with blue and white stripes, a lapel collar, a white button at the front, and a V-neckline, giving it a trendy twist.

For bottoms, the actress decided to add a relaxing vibe to her look and styled the shirt with the trousers. Yes, it was dark blue trousers with red strips featuring loose silhouettes. Alia Bhatt's preference for adding a formal shirt to the casual trousers was indeed a smart choice to feel equally comfortable and stylish.

No matter the ensemble, the actress always knows how to style them with simple yet impactful accessories. Considering this outfit, the Raazi actress took a Gen-Z approach and highlighted her ears with golden hoop earrings. Her minimal accessories were visible through her neat style, a middle-parted low ponytail. She ensured that no strands were loose, creating a strong impression.

Advertisement

Her skin has left us speechless! She kept it subtle and natural, with the radiant base perfectly enhancing her beauty. Also, she neatly brushed her eyebrow, giving it a thick touch, and her cheeks glowed with a neutral-toned blush. Rest, she kept it natural, showing her real beauty.

Alia Bhatt has a certain preference for a fashion that she likes to embrace for special occasions, and honestly, she never disappoints us. Her love for considering formal and casual ensembles for parties proves they can be versatile and effortlessly styled for a perfect go-to look.