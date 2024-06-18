Alia Bhatt vs Rashmika Mandanna Fashion Face-off: Who styled blush pink saree worth Rs 1.59 Lakh better?

Bollywood is not always about films, but it also plays a major role in fashion. In Bollywood, fashion is constantly evolving, driven by a multitude of trends, designers, and stylists. Fashion face-offs are also common occurrences in Bollywood. Having said that, a face-off between two celebs, Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt, who wore similar sarees was witnessed recently.

Both actresses often grab headlines for their fashion choices and they were spotted wearing blush pink sarees by Sawan Gandhi at different events. They both infused their personal style into the saree. So, let’s decode their looks.

Alia Bhatt

At Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception, Alia Bhatt dazzled everyone in a blush pink saree from the shelves of designer Sawan Gandhi. Her saree was adorned with intricate glass beads, cut dana and sequin work all over, giving it a sparkling and elegant look.

The actress paired a saree with a blouse similar to the saree's color. The blouse featured mirror work and delicate thread work, enhancing its overall grace. The saree made her stand out at the event for sure.

Bhatt complemented her saree with subtle accessories and make-up choices. She opted for tiny studs, which added a touch of elegance without overpowering her saree. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs.1,59,000.

In terms of make-up, the actress chose soft make-up. Her cheeks were delicately highlighted and had a natural blush which gave her a glowing complexion. Alia opted for nude lipstick and nude eyeshadow keeping the focus on her saree. Her hair was styled in gentle waves which completed her ethnic look.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika chose to wear a saree designed by Sawan Gandhi, similar to the one worn by Alia Bhatt, but she put her own unique spin on the outfit. Like Alia, the actress decided to forego additional jewelry instead of opting for a tiny stud, keeping her look minimal.

For her make-up, the Animal actress went for a more dramatic approach. She highlighted her eyes with smokey nude eyeshadow which added depth to her eyes. Her choice of nude lipstick balanced her eyes and complemented her saree.

In terms of hair, the actress tied her hair in a neat bun, unlike Alia, who left her hair open in loose waves. Rashmika and Alia looked lovely in their versions of Sawan Gandhi's saree. Even when they were dressed in the same apparel, they were still able to express and reveal their personalities through accessories, makeup, and most importantly, hair.

