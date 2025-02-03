Alia Bhatt wears Rs 8,800 kurta set at airport and proves less is indeed more with her traditional look

Returning to Mumbai, Alia Bhatt ended her weekend with simplicity and traditional charm. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha, the actress stepped out of the airport, but what caught our attention was her stunning yet elegant kurta set. Here is the breakdown of her look.

Alia Bhatt always balances high fashion and minimalism, tailoring her style to suit the occasion. For this airport look, the actress charmed us with her traditional attire. She wore the Rose Noir Phiran Set, priced at Rs 8,800. This cozy outfit was beautifully adorned with vintage rose prints resembling European roses. Designed with 3/4th loose sleeves and a V-neckline, the outfit was perfect for both semi-formal occasions and everyday fashion.

Her bottoms created a well-coordinated look. She paired the kurta with matching pants. The loose silhouettes gathered at the edges, with the floral prints adding a playful charm to her appearance.

Make your everyday fashion fun and casual with a classic traditional twist. This Rose Noir Phiran Set ensures a comfortable look with minimal elegance.

A big fan of simplicity, the style icon decided to flaunt her natural charm with a no-makeup look. Just a few drops of moisturizer and sunscreen were all she needed for a radiant and hydrating finish. Elevating her airport appearance, the actress accessorized her ensemble with oxidized drop earrings and styled her hair in a tied-up bun.

Instead of leaving her hair open, the actress opted for a relaxing bun hairstyle, leaving no strands loose. To complete her look, she added cool sunglasses, which gave her airport style an extra oomph factor.

The floral-printed traditional set is perfect for keeping your look simple from head to toe for casual family gatherings, puja ceremonies, and more. Just like Alia, you can accessorize it with oxidized earrings—whether studs or drop earrings—and, depending on the occasion, you can enhance your look with a touch of makeup.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s traditional airport look? Let us know in the comments below!