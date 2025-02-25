Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor at SLB birthday bash looks mesmerizing in monochrome ₹28K two-piece and Gucci accessory

Alia Bhatt is a package overloaded with cuteness, elegance, and glamor, and indeed, she knows how to blend these three into one. Attending Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress embraced the monochrome look to perfection. She looked ethereal in the ivory ensemble paired with the Gucci bag that might cost a hole in our pocket. Keep reading for the details!

Making the most of the monochrome trend, Alia Bhatt decided to turn her night look into an unforgettable fashion moment. She looked absolutely mesmerizing in the lilibet linen two-piece that came with a waist-length top designed with a V-neckline, short sleeves, and structured shoulder. The top came with a price tag of Rs 28,000 from the brand Reformation, accentuating her figure flawlessly.

Complementing the ivory top, the Raazi actress matched it with the same color bell-bottom trousers. It cinched at the legs with the flare addition at the edge, a perfect example of contemporary style with a modern twist. Alia Bhatt-inspired monochrome ensemble is just ideal to turn an appearance into a fashion moment that captures attention effortlessly.

Her outfit was indeed 10/10 but the same goes with her accessories. It was minimal and absolutely incredible. For jewelry, she chose hoop earrings and rings to enhance her look. As for additional accessories, she carried a classy and stunning Gucci bag that came with a price tag of Rs 4,08,224. It was designed with hand straps and a golden bucket at the front.

Opting for a mesmerizing look, Alia decided to enhance her beauty with the soft makeup glam. Her skin glowed with the radiant base of concealer and foundation, cheekbones highlighted with the rosy blush, and nude shade glossy lipstick as the ideal finishing touch.

The style icon left her shoulder-length tresses open, parted in the middle, and styled with loose waves adding the volume to her night look. All set to party hard, the actress covered her feet with the Gucci Horsebit mid-heel slingback pumps.

Serving major couple goals, Ranbir Kapoor was seen complementing his wife’s style in the blue shirt styled with rolled sleeves and left loose. For the bottom he wore the white jeans, casually enhancing his dashing look.

For the footwear, he chose white shoes, and his hair was neatly groomed which made him look no less than a Greek God. His sharp jawline is visible with his small mustache, and honestly, we can’t take our eyes off him. Adding an oomph factor he completed his look with tinted shades.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash turned their appearance into a couple's style inspiration. Take cues!