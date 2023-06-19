Alia Bhatt’s airport look in classic denim dream fit and Rs. 3.68 lakhs Gucci bag is effortlessly cool

Prepare to be swept away by the captivating style of Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, who effortlessly sets fashion trends wherever she goes. With her impeccable taste and knack for combining comfort and glamour, Alia has solidified her position as a true fashion icon. Whether she is strutting down the red carpet or casually navigating the airport, all eyes are drawn to her. And she always makes a statement.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, turning heads with her laid-back yet chic denim-on-denim ensemble. But what caught everyone's attention was her exquisite Gucci bag, adding a touch of luxury to her look. Let's dive right into Alia Bhatt's stunning airport style.

Alia Bhatt looks fabulous in denim ensemble with a Gucci bag

Fresh off her trip from Brazil, where she attended Netflix's Tudum Fest and promoted her movie Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt made a stylish entrance at the Mumbai airport. As the paparazzi eagerly awaited her arrival, she stepped out in a blue denim outfit, effortlessly exuding her signature charm. Alia's ensemble consisted of an oversized white T-shirt paired with baggy denim jeans and a denim jacket. The combination of denim-on-denim is a timeless choice that never fails to make a fashion statement. Alia's look was completed with a pair of trendy Gucci sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to her casual airport attire. While her look was captivating, the spotlight was on Alia Bhatt's small white sling bag.

This luxurious accessory is from Gucci's iconic bamboo collection, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. The bag perfectly complemented her ensemble, adding a touch of sophistication and elevating her style quotient. Gucci bags have always been synonymous with grandeur, and Alia Bhatt's choice is no exception. The bag she carried comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3.68 lakhs, reflecting its exclusivity among fashion enthusiasts. It's no wonder that Alia's choice of accessories never fails to make a statement.

The bag features a structured silhouette with a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap, allowing for versatile carrying options. Crafted from soft leather, the bag is adorned with the iconic bamboo detailing on the front flap closure, and multiple compartments, including one zip pocket and one open pocket with a mirror, providing convenient storage options for your essentials.

As soon as pictures of Alia's airport look surfaced on social media, her fans were quick to shower her with compliments. They appreciated her style and how she effortlessly pulled off the denim-on-denim trend. However, her fans' excitement doesn't stop at her outfit. They eagerly anticipate the teaser release of her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, which will release tomorrow. Now it's your turn to share your thoughts. What do you think of Alia's outfit? Would you wear something similar? Are you excited about her upcoming movie? Share your views in the comments below.

