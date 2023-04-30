Alia Bhatt's defines chic in a Adidas x Gucci bomber jacket that costs a fortune

From good to great in two seconds flat. Jacket is for the win and Alia Bhatt nailed her airport look as she jetted off for her Met Gala 2023 debut. How do you convince yourself to see eye to eye with her latest cosy look? We don't think it's quite the task had you made travel plans for the upcoming days. Alis has done it for all! And it feels like it was no accident to make a bomber jacket look as cool as hers.

To note; The Gully Boy actresses’ journey from Mumbai to New York City is about a few things for us - what she wore for her airport look and how she sent out a hello from her destination already.

Alia Bhatt sports her bomber jacket with a Gucci handbag

With regard to Alia currently away from home, for her Met Gala debut, everyone is much-excited to catch a glimpse of her ensemble. As now it's only a few hours until the red carpet fashion event goes live, till then, we have something to keep you occupied. We decided to give you a detailed report on Alia’s Met Gala airport look, in Mumbai.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was photographed in a jacket picked from the famous Adidas x Gucci drop. If we may remind you, this collaboration has played favourite for Alia's style streak even during her pregnancy.

To give you a rationale behind the usage of the same jacket currently in your style and closet, here are things for you to know. Designed in a faraway Italian land, this comfortable piece spoke of the '80s and '90s, a vintage connection as reflected by the motifs housed by it.

Alia’s bomber jacket comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 2,98,093.31 (Approx.). It looked fantastic with front zip closure, pockets, long sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and the iconic Trefoil (brands' signature logos) embroidery. She wore it with faded light blue jeans and over a white tank top.

Her look brought forth a moment of allure with her Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag worth Rs. 3,67,854.75 (Approx.). And, this pricey bag came out from an exclusive creation. Curated from white leather and with features such as antique gold-toned and striped web straps, if you have one such similar-looking handle bag, it can be styled with your dresses, basic tops, and more.

The 30-year-old signed off her look with block-heeled kicks. Her hair was braided up and with just kohl and lipstick. And, Alia Bhatt looked cute while defining simplicity.

Meanwhile, Alia is set to make her Met Gala appearance, for the first time, ahead of her Hollywood acting debut. According to the reports, the actress is expected to wear an outfit designed by Prabhal Gurung. Bhatt even hinted at the same recently, in a post she made on Instagram. The actress is also gearing up for the release of her Hollywood movie debut, Heart of Stone. The film features Gal Gadot too. Previously, Alia has shared photos of her from the sets of the said movie, with Gadot.

