Alia Bhatt’s floral saree look from Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations can still be the best pick for minimalist new brides

Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe choices are a treasure trove of fashion. When in ethnic, the diva works her magic with perfection. On various public appearances, the actress served as an inspiration for minimal bride looks. These looks also made a case for elegant bridesmaid looks.

Now, with the wedding season approaching fast, it’s time for us to take some inspiration from no one but the best. So, let’s cast our minds back to the unforgettable moment when Alia captivated onlookers with her ‘saree-torial charm’ at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in 2019.

Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019 saw the who’s who of the entertainment world and other celebrities adding stardust to the event. While all the guests were dressed in their unique style, Alia shined brighter than the sun in her beige floral saree. Courtesy: Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt’s minimalist floral saree is perfect for weddings:

Draped in six yards of elegance, Alia’s minimalist yet classy ensemble was everything that dreams are made of. She added a contrasting touch to her overall look with her choice of fuschia pink strappy blouse.

The intricate floral patterns all over, and intense gold border with tassel details instantly elevated the appeal of her breath-taking saree look. Her oh-so-gorgeous traditional ensemble got its touch of modern flair through the sleeveless scoop neckline and deep-back elements on the blouse. The overall attire truly deserved a moment of appreciation.

Alia’s top-notch makeup and accessories:

Advertisement

Now, let’s zoom in on her makeup choice and accessories game which she aced like a pro. In yet another testament to her styling prowess, Alia showcased the power of soft glam. Instead of experimenting, the Darlings star went with a beauty look that she swears by. Well, it is an amalgamation of perfectly blow-dried locks, glossy nude lips, and a wash of nude eyeshadow.

Moving on to accessories, the Highway actress aced this department as well. She teamed the graceful sartorial pick with a pair of oversized golden earrings which blended well with the saree without taking the limelight from her ensemble away.

Meanwhile, after attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar and then in Italy recently, Alia is now set to grace the eagerly awaited marriage of the lovebirds. The couple’s wedding is expected to be a fashion extravaganza and we can’t wait for Alia to delight our screens with yet another oh-so-dreamy look.

Advertisement

As for brides who love carrying minimalist looks instead of heavy attires, Alia’s floral saree surely makes for an understated and wearable look. Just like the actress, you can also invest in an eye-catching floral saree and it is sure to amp up your look, of course, if styled with a perfect choice of accessories and makeup.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt nails off-duty look with tank top layered with denim shirt and jeans, perfect for spontaneous mid-week outing