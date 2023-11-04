Alia Bhatt's Gucci bag worth Rs.14 lacs is the PERFECT accessory for her off-white kurta with floral print

The paparazzi just spotted Alia Bhatt at the airport, and guess what she was wearing? A basic yet elegant kurta set. Alia has worn this style before; only a few weeks ago, she wore a gorgeous blue kurta set to a formal function, demonstrating that it can be worn for any occasion. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress’ kurta set is effortlessly elegant, demonstrating that comfort and style can coexist. Let’s check out her latest style.

Alia Bhatt’s off-white kurta set with navy blue floral print and lace detailing

The Heart Of Stone actress knows how to look chic even when she's on the go, and her last trip in a white kurta combo was no exception. The kurta in this gorgeous combination was printed with navy blue flower designs. The kurta set included a one-of-a-kind sleeve design: while the half sleeves were kept simple, the other half featured fashionable bell sleeves that added a bit of flare.

The kurta's hem was scalloped for an attractive finish, and it was embellished with navy blue threadwork lace. The pearl droplets were painstakingly affixed to the scalloped hem to offer a bit of glitz. The Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva actress’ white kurta ensemble exuded easy sophistication, highlighting her exquisite sense of style.

The Darlings actress completed her amazing outfit by pairing her lovely kurta with dhoti pants, which added a touch of modern flair. If you're wondering what dhoti pants are, they're just pants similar to a draped dhoti's hem. The hem of these one-of-a-kind trousers was embellished with delicately woven navy blue lace, lending them an attractive and fashionable touch.

The RRR fame wore the matching dupatta over her shoulders with ease, giving a classic touch to her look. This stunning kurta set is from the well-known brand Mulmul and costs Rs. 10,400. The Sadak 2-star kurta set, with its mix of modern and traditional features, is ideal for individuals looking to make a fashion statement while still adding a bit of cultural charm.

The luxurious accessories for the airport look

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress kept her accessories simple yet striking in a typical style icon manner. She completed her look with a pair of black eyeglasses, easily radiating a sense of sophistication. But it was her handbag that stole the show: The Kalank actress chose the exquisite black Gucci blondie large tote bag, which retails for Rs. 14,62,706.

The Gully Boy actress’ gorgeous black leather bag looked stunning in her hands, giving a touch of refinement to her attire. She finished off her appearance with a pair of golden short heels that added a slight amount of elegance. Alia Bhatt demonstrated once again why she is an actual fashionista with her amazing choice of accessories.

The kurta set style is gaining popularity among Bollywood divas, with actresses such as Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif sporting it as their casual attire. Are you inspired by Alia Bhatt's stunning kurta set look? If you can't get enough of this gorgeous ensemble, let us know in the comments section below.

