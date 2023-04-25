Alia Bhatt's Gucci-overload airport look is not only chic but also costs a bomb; Details revealed

It is stylishly that time of the year when a new print becomes our everyday go-to. Although for Alia Bhatt, Gucci's signature print is known, well-tried and re-considered. Can we talk about more pluses that we have gained from the RRR actress' recent look? She flew to Dubai last night clad in an athleisure outfit and doesn't think for a second that winter cool is a subject of no relevance for when you have to travel away. Ready for more? Here is how Raha's mother styled her airport outfit.

Gucci was the over-brimming highlight of her look. It isn't just her heart that is aware of her love for this luxurious brand because we too are quite educated on when and how she was spotted in an Italy-born fashion house's items.

Alia Bhatt aces her look on a cool note

All top-quality treasures, the 30-year-old rocked Adidas x Gucci GG canvas pants that was printed as track pants and shaped like joggers. You get both in just one. The on-fleek title isn't hard to earn with this collaboratively-made piece. The coming together of two brands in 2022 soon had a fandom created among the celebrity circle as well. That year in July when Alia was pregnant, she was dressed in a monochrome outfit which she wore to the airport and was styled with a mini duffle bag that bore an expensive price tag of Rs 2,41,602.34. Her getup received great attention and so did Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's travel looks who also carried the same bags.

We read about the Alia-approved pants from her latest look and its stock is live online for Rs. 1,62,147.15 (Approx.) Back in a logomania mood, clearly. Take a look at the web-patterned monogram print and the neatly laid-out beige and ebony GG canvas. There were front slash pockets, a waistband with drawstring, 3 blue stripes on the sides of the legs, an elasticated cuffed and gathered hem and Adidas's famous trefoil. She teamed her ebony and beige-coloured bottoms with a cropped shacket which was topped off over a tank top to wrap up her outfit.

If only we could hold ourselves back from checking out her Jumbo GG tote bag a little too long. It is black and a classic choice. Want to grab it for good, like compliments and so on? It included GG canvas, cotton linen lining, leather trim, two handles and an additional shoulder strap. The price point of her square-shaped handbag would be Rs. 2,04,068.70 (Approx.) Become a sneakerhead as the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress in white sneakers which featured lace-up closure, rubber sole, mid heel, logo motifs, and leather details.

The Dear Zindagi actress's hairdo and makeup were simple. And we will no longer look for highlighters and contours before we fly away. It is okay to travel light and let your skin be. Why choke it with products and their layers?

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

