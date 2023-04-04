Alia Bhatt's Krikor Jabotian off-shoulder dress shows you how to spell party gorgeously

"Party" plus pretty princess. Is it too early for a throwback? Looks like a Tuesday is just as perfect as a Thursday. While life looks normal today, we cannot conceal the fact that the recent weekend was a luxurious streak of fashion. It was that exciting time when celebrities from across the globe flew down to Mumbai and donned the creations of Indian designers. What a moment, a proud one! The possibility of glamour which was high up was something we couldn't fathom after a point because the fun and fashion did not stop at the inauguration of the NMACC. Little did we know that looks from the after-party would be incomparably mind-blowing. Alia Bhatt's dress is too fabulous a good news.

This season somehow doesn't feel like a drag. There is more than a subtle power that classic and vibrant colours are showering us with which is in turn beautifying our style. From neon to plain whites are delivering messages of confidence and elegance. Winter was puffy and boringly routine-like because you knew long-sleeved outfits were essentials.

Alia Bhatt looks radiant in a mini dress

Breaking that every norm in like a splash is outfits made for Spring and Summer. Alia's mini dress represented allure in its finest sense. Made for all fêtes, her Krikor Jabotian ivory outfit from designer’s Chapter VIII series was styled by Rhea Kapoor with accessories from Varuna D Jani and Christian Louboutin.

The Heart of Stone actress looked beautiful in an off-shoulder dress which consisted of a voluminous and gathered blown-up top clubbed with a satin skirt. Colourful embellishments extra dominant with red stones paralleled the royalty of her one-piece attire. It was also in the best of vintage style interest with a pair of gloves. And strikingly in tow of her stunning look were her drop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. Sans necklace, her look for the night was wrapped up with mascara, kohl and a straight hairdo.

