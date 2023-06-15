Alia Bhatt's look is all about love in an Alice and Olivia cardigan, Gucci crossbody bag; Prices revealed

We're caught in a cardigan moment! It all happened earlier this morning when Alia Bhatt was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Much to our excitement, her casual look screamed love in colors and motifs. It is the month of love, indeed. Raha's mother is off to São Paulo to attend an OTT event and her look was styled with travel-related comfort kept in mind. Can we delve into her look and make it a staple in Monsoon? There's pretty much something that could go wrong when choosing a cardigan; with tips here up and by your side you can ace your look.

If you always associate style with practicality, you can fit into the cardigan bubble. It keeps your skin feeling at ease while you're looking fabulous. You will often see us repeatedly advise you on the kind of fabrics to pick - something quick-drying, namely, cotton, linen, nylon or synthetic blends. Once you purchase a cardigan similar to Bhatt's, go for an unbuttoned look and have it layered over a white spaghetti top or crop t-shirt. Below, we have more lessons lined up for you.

Alia Bhatt paints her airport look with all love, all colors

The Heart of Stone actress rocked the Anderson Crochet Heart Cardigan from Alice and Olivia by Stacey Bendet. It was the hearts that really made the look. The website has it that this piece was inspired by one of their vintage creations. The cardigan's construction was inclusive of a cropped length, long sleeves, scalloped borders, and heart-shaped buttons. It was designed with sixty per cent cotton and the remaining forty with acrylic.

She wore the Rs 48,901.74 number over a white something, it appeared as a ribbed top and was clubbed with faded light blue jeans which had a baggy fit. Her white sneakers added to a neater finish. It’s rare that we see Alia in heavy makeup and overly-styled hairdos when she is jetting off. This look too was simple.

Clearly, the 30-year-old gets an A+ for her look. What we haven't yet disclosed to you is that it incorporated the hand crochet technique to be made. Without fail, Summer was best spent in crochets and we're still doing it though Monsoon is fast approaching.

Crochets in Summer are conversations that do not last. Everyone gradually tends to get lured by it. From crochet tops to swimwear and accessories, it is still on an experimentative spree. Have you worn a crochet dress to picnics and parties? Same. We have also had fond memories of us in cover-ups that were curated by Crochet. They backed our pool and beach day looks with ponchos and sarongs.

On the accessory front, it wasn't our first time with our espadrilles. This reminds us of Kareena Kapoor Khan's espadrilles which she actively sports with her co-ordinated outfits. Crochets have a permanent title in Summer fashion guides but in Monsoon, you need to be a little attentive with how you let it function in your style. Preferable for days when it's cooler, crochet ensembles should ideally be designed from lightweight yarn or blended with cotton.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress showed that carrying a crossbody bag is fuss-free. Appointed as Gucci's brand ambassador earlier in May 2023, she opted for the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag which is priced at approximately Rs 3,69,911.70. Crafted from leather, her white accessory is also included with detachable signature green and red web and oatmeal leather straps, it looked great with her outfit.

Did you like her look? Let us know in the comment section.

