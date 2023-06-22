Alia Bhatt’s obsession with expensive Gucci products is all too real

Alia Bhatt is known for her effortlessly cool fashion choices and stylish outfits everywhere. From casual outings around town and comfortable airport looks all the way to red-carpet outfits and international events, she has always aced her outfits. Lately, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress has been spotted wearing or carrying Gucci products on multiple occasions to the point where we have concluded that Alia Bhatt and Gucci are having an undeniable love affair.

Alia Bhatt has been acing the Gucci aesthetic all day, every day since they both officially merged forces in May. Don’t believe us? Well, we have come prepared with proof to back up our claims. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Alia Bhatt’s recent outfits and the Gucci elegance in them. Are you ready?

Alia Bhatt and Gucci are a match made In heaven

The Darlings actress was spotted at the airport earlier today as she was leaving for a vacation with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She was dressed in an all-black coordinated set with a top, pants, and a matching jacket. She was also wearing dark sunglasses but, the statement accessory that totally caught our attention was her white Gucci x Adidas mini duffel bag which is worth Rs. 2,33,900 approximately.

Even the Heart Of Stone actress’ last airport look, when she returned from Brazil, was totally on point. From her denim-on-denim ensemble with a denim deconstructed jacket and jeans to her dark blue sunglasses from Gucci and of course, her luxurious Gucci bag. This white Gucci crossbody sling bag is worth Rs. 3.68 lakhs, approximately.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was recently spotted and snapped by the paparazzo outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a white collared shirt, black leggings, and chunky slides. But, the surprising twist was that she added a pop of color with the Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses from Gucci in grey, worth Rs. 37,232, approximately.

One thing that is super clear about Alia Bhatt’s travel aesthetic is that she loves all things denim for her travels. This was proven when she was spotted in a denim Gucci trench coat that approximately costs Rs 5,67,937. She was in a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble and carrying the medium-sized Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag worth Rs. 4,36,256, approximately.

It’s safe to say that Alia Bhatt and Gucci are indeed a match made in heaven, isn’t it? Her looks are a constant reminder that you can never go wrong with a little Gucci in your closet. So, save up and shop away. Which one of these looks is your favorite? Comment below and share your views with us.

