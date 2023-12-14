Alia Bhatt's ongoing romance with kurta sets hits a stylish high, THIS time in pretty pink hue

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's reigning queen, has not only captured fans with her extraordinary acting abilities, but she has also made an indelible mark on the fashion industry. She has become a fashion star to be regarded with, thanks to her gorgeous red-carpet appearances. Alia recently stunned everyone at the Red Sea International Film Festival with two ethereal and stunning outfits that displayed her exquisite sense of style.

And just when we thought we couldn't get enough of her outfit selections, she showed up for a friend's pre-wedding with some big bridesmaid dreams. Alia Bhatt just posted some lovely photos to her Instagram account, in which she looked stunning in traditional attire. The Heart Of Stone actress’ choice of attire for the event was just magnificent, leaving us all speechless. Let's go into the specifics of her most recent customary choice.

Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in her traditional pink kurta set

Alia Bhatt managed to steal the show at a friend's wedding with her gorgeous outfit. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress chose a lovely pink kurta suit that emanated elegance and grace. The kurta had a stylish V-neckline and dark pink printed stripes that added a distinctive touch to the ensemble. The Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva actor’s choice of half sleeves provided the traditional attire a sleek and modern touch.

The elaborately embroidered gold threadwork on the borders and dupatta lent a sense of elegance and refinement to the ensemble. Raw Mango, recognized for their exceptional workmanship and attention to detail, provided this gorgeous kurta set. The Darlings actor’s exquisite fashion sense never fails to wow, and her pink kurta ensemble was a perfect example of that.

Alia Bhatt’s choice of accessories with her pink-hued ensemble

The RRR star showcased her impeccable fashion sense with her flawless and on-point accessory game flawless. She beautifully combined her magnificent gown with the correct accessories for the recent occasion. The Sadak 2 actress donned a set of adorable green dangle earrings called Cloud, made by the amazing jeweler Hanut Singh. Her whole appearance was enhanced by these earrings.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame finished off her ensemble with a pair of stunning block shoes. These beige-toe box shoes were embellished with elaborate mirror work, lending a glamorous touch to her look. And if you're wondering how much these amazing footwear costs, they're Rs. 8,199 only. The SOTY 2-star understands how to seamlessly enhance an outfit with the correct accessories, and her excellent style choices continue to inspire.

Alia Bhatt’s amazing hair and makeup

The Kalank diva illustrated that little is more when it comes to makeup, this time. She went for a simple, natural style that perfectly complemented her attractiveness. She looked incredibly lovely with only a little bit of makeup. The Gully Boy actress adorned her forehead with a green bindi to provide a touch of traditional charm, which suited her entire look.

But, it wasn't simply her make-up that stood out; her hairstyle was also stunning. The Raazi diva chose side braids on both sides to frame her face and then pulled her hair up into a beautiful bun hairstyle. This hairdo was pure perfection, seamlessly mixing sophistication with a hint of elegance. Alia showed off her natural beauty with little makeup and a beautiful hairdo, proving that simplicity is truly a timeless style statement.

Bhatt proved she is unquestionably the queen of kurta set looks, and this year has been her finest yet. She has continually astounded us with her exquisite fashion choices, displaying an array of kurta sets that have left us speechless. And, we are very captivated by this specific outfit!

Alia Bhatt’s pink kurta set is stunning, with its V-neckline, dark pink printed stripes, and golden threadwork embroidery on the dupatta. One can't help but love her sense of style. And, if you're taken with her look, let us know what you liked the most about this style file, in the comments section below!

