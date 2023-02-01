Alia Bhatt's Oscar de la Renta co-ord set proves chicness is in full bloom this season

Bringing the cardigan cool in a reference. It is going to be another happy month defined by jackets, sweaters and all other cosy counterparts. Believe so, because January was chic with celeb-provided lessons. Since the winter season expects us to beat into its throws of chills, we know we're equipped with tips to brace it all. Just yesterday we warmed up to the inspiration of a co-ordinated outfit. Did floral love come right in time? You can say so. Currently, on a trending high, a cardigan combo turned out to be Alia Bhatt's cute bet for an event.

Money spent on a cardigan is money well spent. Where's the exaggeration? This cardigan speaks for itself with its long sleeves and floral embroidery. Knit in hues of pastel blue, pink and vibrant green, the energy of floral power can get you back on a fine sartorial track. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had a stylish, coupled with comfortable day as she rocked a two-piece combo from Oscar de la Renta.

Alia Bhatt aces her cosy chic look

The mother-of-one's look was courtesy of Lakshmi Lehr who styled her up. It looked uncomplicated and to end an overstocking rut of outfits that are doable from brunches to dates, this could be the one to make a debut and stay in your closet. The V neckline, long-sleeved, jacquard embroidered and ribbed knit cardigan with double pockets and button front was clubbed with a mini skirt.

Raha's mother proved you cannot have too many accessories. As simple as to wear all day and night, get yourself a spot-on stack as seen on Alia's wrist from gold to silver cuffs and rings. She opted for a pair of transparent strappy heels as well. It is quite advisable to avoid a fully colourful look as it could feel a bit heavy. Keep it to a considerable limit and level up your makeup instead.