Alia Bhatt's pink satin kurta set featuring dori work is perfect for bidding adieu to sarees this Diwali

Alia Bhatt appears to have a thing for the color pink. When she wears a pink dress, she exudes a regal atmosphere, giving off 'Rani' overtones. The paparazzi have recently started photographing her wearing several kurta sets, and she knows how to work them.

The Heart of Stone fame looks great in every outfit, whether it's a plain cotton kurta or a more intricate embroidered one. Let's go into the specifics of her most recent outfit. Stay tuned as we decipher the magic of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star’s recent ensemble. Prepare to be impressed by her flawless ethnic wear fashion sense!

Alia Bhatt's flawless satin pink kurta set

The Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva actress recently stunned in a gorgeous pink kurta ensemble, leaving everyone in awe. The kurta itself had a jewel neckline, which added a sense of elegance. It was the ideal combination of comfort and style, with its mid-thigh length and long sleeves. The Darlings fame teamed the kurta with slim cigarette trousers, giving the traditional look a contemporary edge.

This kurta set was stunning, made of exquisite satin pink fabric. The elaborate dori work and sequin accents offered a glamorous touch to the ensemble. This gorgeous kurta set, designed by Raw Mango, is priced at Rs. 52,500.

Alia Bhatt elevates her outfit with pretty accessories

The RRR star chose some brilliant accessories to match her lovely pink kurta ensemble. Pretty triangle-shaped diamond earrings adorned her ears, giving a bit of glitter to her appearance. Not only that, but she also wore a Zambian emerald ring, oozing beauty and grace.

Both of these gorgeous accessories were created by the renowned Alok Lodha Jewels, which is noted for its extraordinary workmanship. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress finished off her attire with a pair of golden ankle-strap shoes, which added a touch of glitz to her entire appearance.

Let's take a look at Sadak 2 fame's hair and cosmetics now. Flavien Heldt, the creative hairdresser, shaped her exquisite short hairstyle into a high bun with a central partition, elevating it to a whole new level of chicness. This hairdo matched her entire appearance nicely, giving a touch of refinement.

The Kalank actress chose a basic yet gorgeous look for her cosmetics. Her innate beauty was heightened with a matte-finished base, emanating a bright radiance. The goal was to achieve an all-natural glam appearance, with just a touch of light pink lipstick to finish the look. Lekha Gupta, a skilled makeup artist, applied this immaculate makeup beautifully.

We'd love to know what you think! Are you a fan of Alia Bhatt's kurta set look? If this ensemble has piqued your interest and left you speechless, please share your opinions in the comments area below.

