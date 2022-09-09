Alia Bhatt's promotional outfits for Brahmāstra are top-tier maternity looks with comfort & chic served right

Hello, Friday! A beginning to what we may call a weekend and the day for a barrage of movies to be seen officially. It's Brahmāstra day and our sartorial buds are in the ripest form and tingling alongside. Obvious reason? We need to talk about fashion now. Alia Bhatt is one of the most identifiable fashionistas, her outfits have been the best to behold during the movie's promotional episodes. To be crystal clear, we give a thumbs up to her beautiful line of maternity fashion looks.

The moral is that fashion needs to be fun, comfortable, and wholeheartedly impressive to take inspiration from. Kudos to the one who made it possible, Anaita Shroff Adajania, along with the mother-to-be. All these pointers get a green tick from us (you'll know why and how soon) so it's your turn to pick what your heart says yes to.

Rules of wearing jackets the most now be damned. This one hits out of the park with regard to the cute appeal, comfy fit, and looks warm. Alia donned a brown wrap dress from Meshki. This collared mini dress had tie-up details on cuffs and the hem of a tulip skirt. This brown number was topped off over a lace embroidered spaghetti top. What's a better way to get ready for brunch?

The coolest in town and the star of a joyful style game! That t-shirt moment when it also doubles up as a dress. Alia was seen in Huemn's City Graffiti T-shirt with a close neck, vibrant prints, and flared sleeves. This Rs. 4,100 ensemble was clubbed with yellow biker shorts, gold jewellery, and The Attico pastel blue heels.

Pink, pretty, and ever-pleasant! The 29-year-old was seen in a cosy look which included a Gucci Rs. 2.3 lakhs chiffon see-through dress. This was layered up with a black sleeveless waistcoat and trousers. Accessorised up with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, gold rings, and earrings.

A shirt and jeans a day, make you forget everything else. Bringing class and comfort in equal parts is the stunner in a plain beige shirt and Moon Ray's blue denim Rs. 11,900 scribble pants which had a wide-legged silhouette. Wear your heels and gold accessories to style your semi-formal look.

That chic red dress without a flag. Say yes. We love this Boondi dress from Jodi Life. Its comfy fit levels are boundless so this can be your wear-all-day ensemble. This polka dot dyed maxi dress with flared sleeves, an overlap closure, and a black tie-up detail. Now do you know how to put your hoop earrings and rings to a good use? Gold just agrees to glam up your look effortlessly.

Colour me in pink! Absolutely the mood of the season where gloom is all we see. Brighten your day in The Label Jenn slip dress and a trench coat coordinated set. These floral printed satin outfits were put together with gold hoop earrings and rings. Get yourself orange heels to ace a lovely brunch look.

Is nobody going to talk about how much pink is ever too much? No, let's not get there because loving pink is a thing. Alia was seen in a custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gharara set. The actress's desi look had a peplum-style short kurta, gharara pants, and a dupatta all high in royalty with gota and zari work. 'Baby on board' at the back is the most adorable detail. She rounded off her look with chunky earrings and rings.

It's confirmed: the festive season isn't over yet. Photographed at the Mumbai airport in ready-to-fly to Ujjain mode, Alia was clad in an Anarkali suit from Nidhi Tholia. Her silk attire with a green maxi-length kurta and blue printed bandhani dupatta looked graceful. Accessory add-ons such as fresh gajra, drop earrings, kolhapuri heels, and a ring.

Our favourite hue whatever the season. Lilac is wrapped in love, that's how we see it. The diva in an Alina Anwar Couture blazer looked edgy with a white ribbed top and distressed denim jeans. Her look was spiced up with multi-coloured strappy heels.