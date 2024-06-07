Alia Bhatt's Raha to Kareena Kapoor's Taimur: Bollywood's fashionable tots following in their parents' footsteps

Bollywood’s new generation is not simply adapting the style of their predecessors; they are cleverly carving out their own fashion personas. These kids do not just have good genes but also possess a taste for fashion that belies their age as they elegantly go twinning with their celebrity parents on the red carpet or hog the limelight at exclusive events.

Malti Marie

Their fashion knowledge does not stop at formal occasions. Even in the comfort of their homes, the little ones can easily be seen stylishly dressed with little effort.

Raha Kapoor

Before they even step into the limelight, celebrity kids are already making waves, from their earliest selfies to the much-anticipated name reveals. It was only last year that Raha made her public debut at the Kapoor family’s Christmas brunch in Mumbai.

Later, Alia Bhatt shared her daughter's photo for the first time on her Instagram handle, twinning in a custom-made Suket Dhir silk brocade set.

Taimur & Jeh Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan has been persistently trailed by paparazzi, confronting the clusters of photographers stationed outside his home since infancy—a foreseeable repercussion of his lineage. From his earliest days, the spotlight has followed him, capturing his cute encounters and sparking a fascination among the public. Now, younger sibling Jeh also always stays under the media radar.

When your parents are none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, it is inevitable that their two boys become walking inspirations.

Inaaya Naumi Khemu

Observers can also draw style inspiration from mommy Soha Ali Khan, who happily shares pictures of the two posing together, giving fans glimpses into their adorable mother-daughter moments with Inaaya.

Devi Basu Singh Grover

When it comes to dressing up, Bipasha Basu’s daughter seamlessly embodies the perfect blend of comfort and style. Imagine her in a breezy silhouette, adorned with a pretty cotton or linen dress that exudes laid-back elegance. Whether it's a delicate frill here and there or a sweet print adding a touch of whimsy, she gracefully captures the essence of carefree chic.

Whether on sunny strolls or beach picnics, her outfits emanate a relaxed vibe, inviting a sense of ease with a playful charm.

Vivaan & Samisha

Whether at times with her own sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty believes in the power of coordinating outfits it seems. Notably, her kids are also seen matching their outfits together, reflecting the family's penchant for coordinated fashion statements.

