Alia Bhatt's Sawan Gandhi sheer saree is for sparkly beginnings of fine glamour

A sparkling fantasy world. Alia Bhatt shined bright last night at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception. The one from the style brigade, the Darlings actress showed some love for the sheer trend. Nobody wants to stop looking at sheer outfits and this is the truth. The repetitive rut is watered further into 2023 and the seeds of chic are beautifully planted. What a thing to celebrate. Sequins and see-through sarees are the better together combination that has become a focal point yesterday as well and interestingly Bollywood is continuously bringing in similar look-based lessons since the 2022 Diwali parties. Re-meet its relevance through this decode.

We got hyped for celebrations ahead with Alia's recent look. As a wedding guest, she looked ravishing in a Sawan Gandhi creation. With extremely minimal jewels, it was no bejewelled blessing but the saree was a wonder on its own. Feel edgier in this two-piece set consisting of a saree adorned with non-dull and intensely-shiny glass beads, cut dana and sequin prettifying features.

Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a sequin saree

The 29-year-old donned her saree with a sleeveless and plunging neckline blouse. In February, before and after as well, a sexy blouse will be the answer to a no-boring look. It's a definitive, tried overly style stunt that can add a dose of rejuvenation to the look. The RRR actress emerged into a lustrous look as her blouse screamed perfection with mirrors, ivory sequins, beads, and zero-flashy thread embroidery.

Whether you dress up overboard or simple, feeling complete is essential. That feeling can only be derived based on your mood. Raha's mother looked gorgeous with just studded earrings and a ring. If you do not want to sleep on more accessories, take your picks from a clutch to a potli bag and embellished stilettos. Look for the light, time and again. That is most needed.