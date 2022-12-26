Alia Bhatt's Summer Somewhere brunch-perfect mini dress calls for a glam print gaze

In honour of a very merry Christmas. This is truly the month of some great fashion coma and the last two days were the very first of the episodes. Tell us it was the weekend of red and white without telling us it was the weekend of red and white. Santa looked joyful and just when we thought a dress couldn't be loved more, we think you'd adore this candy of a dress too. Bringing to you another leaflet from Alia Bhatt's Christmas looks. Can you say the couple looks cute together? Ranbir Kapoor and the chic actress were all smiles as they posed for a picture streak in Mumbai yesterday.

New Year's Eve is waiting and don't you forget a dress so pretty. Dressed up absolutely as a doll, the RRR actress chose a Summer Somewhere mini dress for the Kapoor family lunch. The tradition got merrier as the diva chose a wrap dress this year around. Alia's 'Navarra' outfit featured a V-neck and was a modish showcase of kimono sleeves, a tasseled belt, and a slightly ruffled but fully asymmetric hem skirt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look stylish and all set for a merry family time

Let's dig in on the summer print. It had two hues that complemented it to be the sweetest cherry on the cake. The print was all in floral's glory. Talk about a sight you cannot forget. This Rs. 6,990 can be the most fitting vacation, brunch outfit and also could be the best-of-your-date looks edition. A comfy-looking dress, finally an attire that gets our needs. Can someone send our apologies to all those shiny and over-the-top dazzling dresses? This is just so gentle on the eye.

Ami Patel styled Alia's look with gold hoop earrings and white heels from The Attico. You can style your look bag-free or choose a candy-shaped sling instead. On the contrary, Ranbir Kapoor chose a winter look. He looked dapper dressed in a suede zipper jacket over a plain black t-shirt and faded blue denim pants. Such polished shoes and black sunnies got us to admit that this look is easy to style.