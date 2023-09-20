Alia Bhatt’s vermillion Arpita Mehta saree with a mirror work halter-neck blouse is every modern bride’s dream

Bollywood’s prettiest and talented fashionista, Alia Bhatt, is known for her fabulous fashion choices. Her ability to go above and beyond when it comes to serving us with simply dreamy outfits that leave us gasping and panting for more. Keeping up with her reputation, the recent buzz in the fashion realm revolves around the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress’ stunning appearance at the Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, where she donned a vermillion toned Arpita Mehta saree paired with a mirror work halter-neck blouse.

After all, this vermillion red ensemble has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts, and for good reason. Why don’t we delve into the details of the Gangubai Kathiawadi gorgeous outfit? Let’s dive right in.

Alia Bhatt looked incomparable in an all-red ethnic ensemble

The Heart of Stone actress recently made the fabulous choice to wear a vibrant red semi-sheer saree with a spectacular mirror-work-laden border with delicate crystal droplets. The talented Student of the Year actress recently draped her saree neatly with a ruched design at the waist and spread her pallu while slinging it over her left shoulder. The talented Raazi actress further wrapped it around her back and gracefully rested it on her right arm. She also paired it with a matching red blouse with a deep and plunging halter neck sleeveless blouse, which is laden with mirror work, and has a pretty elegant racerback design. It also helped the diva flaunt her toned waist and arms. Doesn’t she look beyond just beautiful?

The spectacular Dear Zindagi actress completed her exquisite outfit with silver metallic heels, to add to its overall allure. The gorgeous Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress made the wise decision to follow a minimalistic approach to accessories and chose to accessorize her all-red elegant ensemble with exquisite diamond stud earrings and a matching ring. Meanwhile, the 2 States actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into a side-parted hairstyle with natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders. Doesn’t she look magical?

But that isn’t all, the gorgeous Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’s oh-so-glam makeup look, with pretty eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, the perfect blush, highlighter, and red-colored lipstick, perfectly compliments and elevates her super elegant ensemble. The pretty diva’s outfit was nothing short of a fashion revelation. It demonstrated her knack for blending tradition with modernity, creating a look that’s every modern bride’s dream. The actress’ ability to turn heads with her fashion choices remains unparalleled, and we can’t wait to see what she brings forth next. Can you?

So, what did you think of the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ outfit? Show your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

