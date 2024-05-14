Alia Bhatt's wine coloured strapless dress at the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 may be minimal, but the impact is maximal

Alia Bhatt has once again stirred a storm on the global stage. As the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci, the renowned Italian luxury house, Bhatt graced the Gucci Cruise show 2025 in London with her presence, just days after captivating audiences at the prestigious Met Gala. At the show, Alia took centre stage, unveiling the brand’s latest collection, and looked like a firecracker in Gucci attire.

Alia Bhatt’s back-to-back stylish appearances showcased her versatility and flair for fashion, earning her praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Her recent look also did not disappoint her fans. Let’s take a closer look.

Alia Bhatt’s latest look for Gucci cruise show

As Alia Bhatt continues to dazzle on the global scene, her recent appearance is nothing short of spectacular. After turning heads at the Met Gala in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree, she once again stole the spotlight at the Gucci Cruise show in a wine-colored dress. For her appearance at the Gucci event, the Highway actress opted for a chic black bodycon mid-length dress from Gucci.

The dress featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, and boasted a figure-hugging fit that showcased her enviable curves. Although it was an alteration from her traditional Met Gala outfit, the Highway actress’ sleek and refined style nevertheless had the same aura of composure and elegance.

Alia’s make-up and glam

At the Gucci cruise show, the Udta Punjab actress displayed her flawless attention to detail, extending even to her section of make-up and accessories. She selected a sleek black Gucci handbag to go with her stylish black bodycon dress, which elevated her look. For footwear, she chose black heels, adding a few inches to her frame while also maintaining a cohesive colour scheme.

Alia’s beauty game was spot on, featuring a wine-coloured lipstick that added a bold pop of colour to her overall appearance. Her hair was middle parted and tied into a bun with few strands left out to frame her face, adding a soft and romantic touch to her look.

Her makeup palette was kept natural and understated. She only used a nude eyeshadow to emphasise her eyes and arched her eyebrows. A light tint on her cheeks along with the bronzer added a faint warmth to her skin and in the end, gave her a completely perfect and radiant look.

Alia is raising the bar with each of her appearances, not only in India but also on the global stage, cementing her status as a global icon. Whether it’s a bodycon dress or traditional Indian attire, Alia has the ability to serve looks, and now we will eagerly await when she will mesmerise us with her next one.

