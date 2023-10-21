Allu Arjun showcases drop dead dapper style in brown waistcoat: Can you guess the designer?

The internet may be lacking in men's fashion inspiration, but there are a few male actors who can bring the heat and make waves with their killer style. One such celebrity is Allu Arjun, who exudes swagger effortlessly. He regularly strikes the mark with his exceptional fashion sense, getting a flawless 10 out of 10 look. Whether he's wearing a fitted suit or casual attire, Allu Arjun knows how to turn attention and make hearts skip a beat.

Allu Arjun, the phenomenal actor who recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, has always impressed us with his acting prowess as well as his exquisite sartorial sense. At the National Award ceremony, he turned heads in a stylish white suit, showcasing his distinct charm and effortless poise. With his confident demeanor and attention to detail, he proved that he is not only a superb actor but also a fashion icon. Recently, he was spotted wearing traditional wear for the 69th National Awards 2023 celebrations, once again demonstrating his versatility and impeccable style. He looked regal and elegant in a cream-colored kurta and dhoti, paired with a shawl and a traditional pair of shoes.

Allu Arjun’s stylish waist coat look

Allu Arjun, the stylish actor who always knows how to make a statement, turned heads in a stunning traditional attire at the 69th National Awards 2023 celebrations.He started with a crisp white shirt, but it was the brown waistcoat with a mandarin collar that stole the show. This gorgeous Anita Dongre creation perfectly blended traditional and contemporary elements, with intricate embroidery and a flattering silhouette. He looked regal and elegant, and his attention to detail was evident in every aspect of his ensemble.

More about the look!

Allu Arjun's long hair, neatly kept mustache and beard, and spherical sunglasses add a rustic and hip touch to his overall look. This flawless ensemble, created by skilled stylists Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan, enhances Allu Arjun's naturally great looks.

Allu Arjun continues to set trends and inspire fashion with his effortlessly cool demeanor and attention to detail. Did you like this dapper look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Celebrity-approved handbags that are making waves