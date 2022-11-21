AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift in The Blonds halter neck jumpsuit is our current favourite sparkling sight

We've had a nice November so far. But, we're totally and eagerly waiting for the happy beginnings of the Holiday season that will show us how to be the life of every party. Are you already on your toes to get loud with your style and give glitz some power? American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, may have made a fabulous fashion contribution already at The American Music Awards 2022 in Los Angeles. The talented diva owned some outstanding titles such as Favourite Female Country Artist and Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version) to name a few.



She arrived on stage in a jumpsuit and with the looks of it, we can say, she is taking bejewelled glamour a step higher one look at a time. Her recently-worn David Koma crystal-embellished polo mini dress is a striking proof. This time, her focus was on all things gold but crystals prevailed prettily. She fancied sparkle and a hue so brilliant, back in the day, say 2011 when the stunning girl donned a Reem Acra gown to a red carpet event.

In frame: Taylor dazzled in a satin plunging-neckline onesie from The Blonds which bore delicate rhinestones, a halter neck strap, and a plain belt with included a single square-shaped stud. While these were stellar offerings that adorned her outfit gorgeously, the open-back look took the trophy here. This looked served also in terms of accessories which fashion stylist and designer, Joseph Cassell Falconer picked for the Bejeweled singer.

Taylor Swift sparkles in The Blonds outfit

It was all in unison with gold from the Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe stilettos, cross-shaped Cathy Waterman earrings, Anita Ko ear cuffs, rings, and chain-link to simple bracelets, she gave off a party vibe perfectly. Now the drama shall be spoken about. She broke the colour monotony with her makeup. While her smile was all the light here, her eyelashes were given a lift with tons of mascara swipes. She also put on a copper-hued eyeshadow and glossy ultra-hot red lipstick which was well glossed up. The Don’t Blame Me singer also had her nails glittered up with gold and her caramel brown hairdo was side-swept and in flawless style with waves.