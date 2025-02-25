Amy Jackson is a hot mom-to-be in Rs 3,81,264 Saint Laurent dress
Amy Jackson is expecting and effortlessly setting new mom-to-be fashion goals. In her latest social media post, she dazzled in a stunning Saint Laurent dress.
Amy Jackson is undoubtedly a fashion queen, and her social media is proof. Currently expecting with partner Ed Westwick, she has now earned a spot on the maternity fashion watchlist. In her recent social media post, the model donned an elegant dress from Saint Laurent.
The Singh is Bliing actor chose a longline dress from the French label, featuring a deep V-neck and delicate spaghetti straps. With its relaxed fit, she looked absolutely gorgeous.
Jackson opted for a brown color palette for the dress, which featured light pleats at the hem—an elegant choice for her dinner night. Designed by Saint Laurent, the gown came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,81,264.
Breaking away from the usual comfy footwear choices for moms-to-be, the actor opted for a pair of black stilettos with pointed toes. The heels added an extra touch of luxury, making her look perfect for a fancy night out.
Amy completed her look with a chic black scarf, a furry piece that draped elegantly around her back and rested on her arms. Keeping it simple yet sophisticated, she styled her hair in a low bun, allowing a few strands to fall naturally over her face.
For makeup, she went for a contoured look with a hydrating, glossy base. A touch of cheek tint and fluttery lashes added a fresh glow, while a glossy mauve lip shade tied it all together beautifully.
