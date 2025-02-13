Anamika Khanna and Shakira’s unexpected collaboration, singer’s two-piece set for world tour took 120 hours to make

Pop singer Shakira is now on her much-awaited Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, delivering electrifying and power-packed performances. Her recent concert was definitely memorable, but what caught our attention was her stunning and fascinating ensemble. She was slaying the red-hot moment in the two-piece ensemble created in 120 hours. Let’s take a closer look at it!

Kicking off her world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Shakira left us spellbound with her unexpected collaboration with an Indian designer. Yes, she was wearing an iconic custom Anamika Khanna design. This was the designer’s first collaboration with the global music star, marking a memorable moment in the fashion industry. It was a breathtaking red two-piece outfit featuring a hot bralette top designed with intricate threadwork, beads, and Swarovski crystals, exuding a sparkle in the middle.

Giving it a monochrome touch, the designers decided to pair it with the skirt. It was designed with the layered ruffled, adding the high-low effect, whereas the slit cut gave the sultry vibes. The dynamic duo of Anamika Khanna and Shakira was undoubtedly fire with bold and dramatic allure.

Anamika Khanna’s creation was definitely a hit, and it was iconic with the right styling. The singer kept her hair open and styled it in loose waves cascading below her shoulders, and the accessories added a striking effect. The classic golden armband, heavily embellished with diamonds and red gemstones, added an enchanting touch to her appearance.

For her makeup, Shakira decided to balance the bold color ensemble with subtle makeup. Creating a flawless base, the actress accentuated her beauty with light-shaded blush and nude lipstick, adding a touch of flair.

This unique combination of Indian craftsmanship and pop culture brought to life a perfect look that’s undoubtedly too hard to forget. Anamika Khanna’s bold design, with Shakira’s right styling and attitude, brought fierce and captivating energy on stage.