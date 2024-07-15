Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav: Anant in a shiny outfit; Radhika in Dolce Gabbana x Anamika Khanna are match made in style heaven

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant left no stone unturned to shine at their Mangal Utsav event ceremony. A glimpse of the newlyweds’ looks in blue and gold was all things ‘glitz and glamor’, and we are here to decode it.

On July 14, while Anant Ambani looked very handsome in a blue ethnic outfit, Radhika exuded glamour in a plush Dolce Gabbana x Anamika Khanna fusion look. However, continue reading to discover more about their reception lookbooks.

Radhika Merchant exudes royalty in Dolce Gabbana x Anamika Khanna

After serving back-to-back ‘lewks’ on her wedding day, for her reception night, Radhika Merchant exuded glamor in every way possible. Rhea Kapoor styled the newlywed in a gold attire from Dolce Gabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and a custom-made Anamika Khanna saree.

The outfit featured a sleeveless intricately embellished bodice with beautiful floral designs, along with a satin-silk skirt equally embroidered and adorned with a zari border. The skirt came with a long trail which Radhika paired with a dupatta while putting it gracefully on her hands.

Radhika Merchant pairs diamonds with gold ensemble

The bride made sure to go with something regal with this outstanding piece of art that she was wearing. Her look was completed with a broad neckpiece studded with diamonds on gold and accentuated with a matching pair of earrings, and a stack of bangles in one hand. Radhika only wore her wedding ring and flaunted her beauty with the whole look.

Radhika Merchant’s makeover played a very important role in putting together the whole look. With a matte-finish foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, bronze-smokey eyes with mascara, and a nude brown lip shade - she completed the look.

Her hairstylist went with a simple but classic hairdo. Radhika’s straight hair was left open keeping it middle-parted. And the newlywed looked the best from the night for all the right reasons!

Anant Ambani in a blue shiny ensemble

Anant Ambani served quite a complementary color combination, opting for a blue ensemble alongside his wife’s gold look. He complemented his wife’s gorgeous looks in a blue shimmery jacket-style sherwani embellished with sequin and crystal work all over it.

His outfit was paired with matching trousers. However, the shiny diamond-studded buttons placed on the sherwani and the brooch managed to grab attention.

Anant completed the look with a watch and black boots. He styled his hair in a half updo, and let his personality do all the talking.

The newlyweds looked quite happy as they attended to their guests who attended the Mangal Utsav ceremony.

